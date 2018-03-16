Look how Ajay Devgn raided Family Time with Kapil Sharma – view pics!

Fans of Kapil Sharma can rejoice as the shoot for Family Time with Kapil Sharma has finally started. Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz were the first stars to visit his sets to promote their film, Raid that released today. Fan clubs have shared pictures and videos from the sets. It looks different with more young vibrant feel. Joining Kapil are his teammates, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. The new entrant is the stunning actress Neha Pendse who is known for her work in Marathi films. She was last seen on the show May I Come In Madam and is known for her remarkable pole dance videos. (Also Read: Family Time with Kapil Sharma promo: As he continues poking fun at himself, our favorite comedian confirms Ajay Devgn as his first guest)

It seems like the audience on Family Time with Kapil Sharma is much larger than The Kapil Sharma Show. It seems Navjot Singh Sidhu is also back. Kapil Sharma apparently made a grand entry singing a medley of songs. We know that he is a good singer and is putting his extra talent to use. Families from different parts of India are part of the show with celeb guests. In one of the videos, Kapil Sharma is heading tell the contestants not to worry as the questions posed to them are quite simple. The comedian is interacting freely with everyone and is quite encouraging.

M egrly waiting to c u @KapilSharmaK9 on tv scrn again with a huge new set and sense of humor . it must take a grand opening and will be at no 1 in all over india as TKSS. Best of luck for #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma pic.twitter.com/DeXPr3yhqU — satyam kumar (@satyamk27) March 16, 2018

It seems visitors were quite pampered on the sets for the first episode. The show is already trending on Twitter in India and Pakistan. The past few months have been tough for Kapil with his prolonged battle with anxiety and alcoholism. His film Firangi also bombed at the box office. Despite this, Sony TV has retained faith in him all through and we’re sure he is pulling all stops to ensure a mega success. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…