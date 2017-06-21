Lopamudra Raut or Shibani Dandekar – whose bikini avatar is hotter?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is being shot in Spain and there is no shortage of glamour. We have Nia Sharma, Monica Dogra, Hina Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Lopamudra Raut to up the temperatures in the Mediterranean country. With the sun and sea being generous to the participants, many decided to head to the lovely beaches around Malaga. Of course, with style divas on board, a beach trip calls for a bikini. We have seen Lopamudra Raut, Monica Dogra and Shibani flaunt their curves in sexy swimwear. But what was a glam face-off was between Shibani and Lopa. (Also Read: Shibani Dandekar redefines sensuous with this sizzling bikini pic)

The lovely Shibani opted for a knitted one-piece swimsuit with cut-outs. It was sexy yet super chic. The black swimsuit perfectly complemented her sun-kissed body. In fact, we cannot help but crush over how sensuous Shibani is looking in this frame. With the sea breeze in her hair and a soft expression in her eyes, the picture is a sheer beauty. Shibani is not posing but is looking hot AF. Her friend and beach bum Ileana D’Cruz also gushed over the snap. Check it out…

my home 🌊 🏄🏽my 🖤 #beachlife #KKK8 #thatbrowngirl #khatronkekhiladi8 shot by @najibhabib A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Lopamudra Raut has been a beauty pageant winner and knows how to pose. She is making sure that she looks her best for the reality show. The ex Bigg Boss contestant wore a cyan bikini with a hint of gold. Posing like a diva, she was simply stunning.

Take me to the water..! Resort wear by @rsbyrippiisethi 😍 thanks girl it’s a pretty one 😘 A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on May 23, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Do let us know whom did you find hotter? Both the gals look sizzling and it is a tough choice. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates..