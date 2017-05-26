Love Ka Hai Intezaar gets a better opening than Savitri Devi and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag on the TRP charts

The month of May has been an eventful one as far as TV shows are concerned. We saw the launch of three new shows on May 16, Love Ka Hai Intezaar on Star Plus, Savitri Devi College and Hospital and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag on Colors. The Keith Sequeira and Sanjeeda Shaikh show is a part of Star Plus Dopahar while Colors is wanting to amp up its early evening programming with Savitri Devi and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag. Well, the first week results are out. The show that has taken the best opening is Love Ka Hai Intezaar. The first week got a TRP of 0.6 which is better than the rest. (Also Read: Love Ka Hai Intezaar review: Sanjeeda Sheikh gives you a sneak peak into the glamorous yet ugly side of the entertainment industry in the first episode)

Love Ka Hai Intezaar has caught the public’s imagination with its fresh love story. It is a gorgeous looking show with a fab cast. From the lavish backdrop of Rajasthan to the sweeping visuals, it gives the vibe of a film. It talks about a prince Madhav Singh who falls for Kamini, a Bollywood actor. The hitch is he is already married. Like producer Sidharth P Malhotra’s show on Zee TV, Woh Apna Sa, this one also has the theme of an extramarital affair. Sanjeeda is looking beautiful and Keith is playing his part well. The supporting cast is doing well too. Moreover, shows like Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi and Dhai Kilo Prem are doing decently for the channel and it has also helped Love Ka Hai Intezaar. (Also Read: Savitri Devi College And Hospital Review: The medical show begins on an over-dramatic note)

Colors' one-hour show Savitri Devi College and Hospital opened with a TRP of 0.5. It is the same as Star Plus' Jaana Na Dil Se Door. It is also not a usual run-of-the-mill saga following the concept of multi-linear narrative. The show talks about the lives of doctors in a huge hospital. Other than Varun Kapoor, it does not have any actor who is loved by the youth. We are hoping it will pick up as the story gets more interesting and family-oriented. Bhaag Bakool Bhaag has got a TRP of 0.3. It is also a niche show. The comic caper stars Jay Soni, Hiba Nawab and Shruti Rawat.