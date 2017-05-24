Love Ka Hai Intezar’s Madhav – Kamini, TSMSP’s Uma Shankar – Kanak, Savitri Devi’s Veer – Sanchi – which is your favourite new jodi?

This summer, TV viewers are in for a treat. Around seven new shows have been launched across some channels and we are seeing new jodis that are endearing because they are slightly different from the usual couples. The ones that immediately caught our eye is Madhav and Kamini from Love Ka Hai Intezar. It is an extramarital affair but one can sense the love. At the same time, you have the prankster Dr Veer and quiet Sanchi from Savitri Devi College and Hospital. Let us know which new jodi is your favourite this summer…

Madhav Singh Ranawat – Kamini

He is the righteous prince while she is a Bollywood diva, who fall in love in Love Ka Hai Intezar. Keith Sequeira plays the idealistic Madhav Singh Ranawat while Sanjeeda Shaikh is the principled actress. The two are looking gorgeous together and their chemistry is quite sizzling. Hopelessly romantic with their own set of emotional baggage, they have found their true soulmates but the road to their union is not so easy. The actors are doing complete justice to their roles and the show is written in a refreshing manner. With a creative team that comprises of Nina Arora, Niranjan Iyengar and Arshad Syed, the narrative is real and gripping. (Also Read: Love Ka Hai Intezaar review: Sanjeeda Sheikh gives you a sneak peak into the glamorous yet ugly side of the entertainment industry in the first episode)

Dr. Veer – Sanchi

While some were doubtful about how Swarda Thigale would look with Varun Kapoor, the first few episodes of Savitri Devi College and Hospital has allayed fears. They are not in love or have a connection just yet, but we can see that blooming soon. He is a prankster with a heavy heart while she is a girl of ethics. There is a lot of humour in the scenes featuring the two and Varun has nailed the character of Veer. Swarda is also cute in her own way. We are waiting to see their budding romance though there is a feeling that Dr. Kabir will also fall in love with her. (Also Read: Savitri Devi College And Hospital Review: The medical show begins on an over-dramatic note)

Avni – Neil

She is the girl on a mission while he is the hot police inspector. Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore have done complete justice to their roles and look smashing together. They have fallen for each other but are yet to confess their love. Avani has now got married to Neil ousting Riya. Will their love story survive or just crumble?

Uma Shankar – Kanak

They are poles apart in their thinking but their is some sort of chemistry between them. Uma Shankar is the pandit type old-fashioned man while Kanak is more progressive. She is forced into marrying him but has a hidden agenda. In the coming episodes, she will run away from him but later return. How will their love story unfold? Let us wait and watch…

Naren – Pooja

He is spiritually inclined while she has brought into his life like the apsara Maneka. Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Das are doing a good job and slowly the show Piya Albela is winning hearts all over. Will Pooja manage to rescue Naren from the clutches of the evil baba before he ruins his life?