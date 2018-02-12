Love Per Square Foot star Angira Dhar reveals an actress’ ordeal to rent an apartment in Mumbai – watch exclusive video

Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar are all set to come out with India’s first Original Netflix film this Valentine’s Day. Titled Love Per Square Foot, the film revolves around two individuals who are eager to buy a house in Mumbai and how they end up falling in love. Love Per Square Foot not only show us the complexity of modern relationships, but also the difficulty in buying or renting a house in Mumbai. Apartments in the city are extremely costly and everyone cannot afford to buy a house. So when we met the actors, we had to ask them if they have also faced such an issue in real life? That’s when Angira revealed an actress’ ordeal to rent an apartment in Mumbai and it is quite shocking!

During the interview, Angira revealed to us exclusively, “I haven’t really bought a house yet, but I hope to soon. I am currently renting an apartment and even to find that house was quite an ordeal. It is actually more difficult to rent an apartment versus buying one. This is because many questions arise when you rent an apartment – what do you do? Are you married or not?” Director Anand Tiwari also butted in and added, “It is even more difficult when you are an actress!” Angira agreed to his statement and further stated, “Yes, that’s very true. Everything comes into play. Sometimes even religion comes into play. So it is extremely difficult to buy or rent a house in Mumbai and I totally understand the pain of it.” Check out her full reaction in the video above and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Love Per Square Foot trailer: Angira Dhar and Vicky Kaushal’s house-hunt in Mumbai takes a romantic turn – watch video)

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, mentioned, ” I’ve always stayed with my family in Mumbai, so I’ve not experienced it yet. But I have many friend in the entertainment industry, who have come from other cities and I’ve seen them struggle.” Love Per Square Foot releases on February 14, so stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you more details and video segments from this Netflix Original Film right here.