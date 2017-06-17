Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in work mode – view pics

It’s going to be a working weekend (just like us) for Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra too! The actors were recently spotted outside Sid’s new manager’s office in Bandra. When it comes to professionalism, people should seriously take some cues from the cute couple. We’ve noticed that they prioritise work far more than personal life. Maybe they are borderline workaholics. Anyway, so our point being, it was tad bit weird to see both of them make way to Sid’s manager’s office. Seeing both of them together did make us wonder what’s cooking and whether it could be a date of some sort. However, it can’t be true, now can it? Currently, both the stars are caught up with various projects, hence for them to clear dates for a film together might take some time.

Anyway, let’s not get into that and appreciate just how good they are looking. We gotta admit, the twinning thing going on is super adorable. Alia looks lovely in a blue ensemble while Sid looks handsome as always. We have honestly never been let down by their fashion choices and hence we’re totally crushing over their respective picks. We’re guessing that maybe after their meeting, the lovebirds took off to go on a date. Well, who knows! Right now all we are aware of is that they went to the manager’s office. Oh and in case many didn’t know, it’s the same person who previously handled Salman Khan for the longest time. Check out the pics.

There have been quite a lot of rumours about Alia and Sid coming together for Aashiqui 3 however, the reports keep changing. While initially Mahesh Bhatt had stated that it was very much happening but he soon changed his quote, claiming that it’s dicey. Later there were reports saying that neither Alia or Sid have dates so perhaps it will take a lot of time before they can bring about the third part. The confusion might go on about this but if and when it’s finally confirmed, fans will have a lot to look forward to. Watching the real life couple sizzle up reel life is going to be a treat for all! So if you want to be ahead of others in terms of keeping track of this news, stay tuned to this space…