Loved Aamir Khan’s first Instagram post? Well check out these 11 rare pictures of the actor with his mother Zeenat Hussain

Aamir Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today and to make it special, the actor debuted on Instagram. As we revealed to you exclusively, the actor posted an image of his mother – Zeenat Hussain as the first picture on his page. Aamir is really close to his mother and he loves her beyond words. So to celebrate his arrival on Instagram and to celebrate his 53rd birthday, he created an Instagram tile of her image and captioned it as, “The person because of whom I am who I am.” The image is a really old and rare picture of his mother and it has gone viral ever since he posted it. People have been talking about his mother too. And hence, we decided to present you 11 rare and unseen pictures of Aamir and his mother to show you their emotional bond. Check out all the pictures right here. (ALSO READ – First pic out! Aamir Khan dedicates his Instagram debut to this “SPECIAL” person in his life)

On the professional front, Aamir Khan has been shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur. He flew back to Mumbai today morning to spend time with his family on his birthday. Wifey Kiran Rao even came to pick him up, post which he headed home and cut a cake with the media. He even had a small interaction, where he spoke about his upcoming movie, his birthday resolutions and so many other things. (ALSO READ – Any guesses who was the first one to wish Aamir Khan on his 53rd birthday? Find out here!)

Anyway, send in your wishes for Aamir Khan in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Aamir Khan and Thugs of Hindostan right here.