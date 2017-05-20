Loved Shah Rukh Khan’s TED talk? Now watch this funny video of him rehearsing for his big speech

Shah Rukh Khan has been making a lot of waves thanks to his recent session at TED talk. Shah Rukh Khan‘s speech at the session in front of the international audience and won them over with his trademark wit, intellect, sense of humour and above all, knowledge of life. His speech was such a resounding success, that the video was trending for days on social networking sites and everyone from Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt was quite in praise of the video.

Of course, every good speech in front of a huge audience requires hours of prepping and rehearsals. If you have seen and loved his speech like many of us, then you should definitely watch the below video where Shah Rukh Khan is seen prepping for the big day. The video has been edited in a funny way, where SRK is seen rehearsing his speech on the breakfast table, walking, sitting on a sofa and even sleeping.

Here’s the video…

Check out this humorous take of @iamsrk ‘s TED Talk… even watching him prep is a delight! pic.twitter.com/4XB5FoVqGz — Pooja Dadlani (@pooja_dadlani) May 20, 2017

The video had been tweeted by Shah Rukh Khan’s business manager, and Shah Rukh Khan had a funny take to it, He jibes that the video will reveal to the world that he is not as smart as people thinks.

U have made my practice sessions public!!! Now everyone will know I am not smart. https://t.co/HC5AdAkLb7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 20, 2017

Shah Rukh has also recently spoken about hosting the Indian version of Ted Talks called Nayi Soch. He said, “I believe ‘TED Talks India-Nayi Soch’ will inspire many minds across India. It is a concept I connected with instantly as I believe that the media is perhaps the single most powerful vehicle to inspire change. I am looking forward to working with TED and Star India and truly hope that together we are able to inspire young minds across India and the world.”