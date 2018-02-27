Lovey Sasan aka Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Paridhi to get engaged to Koushik Krishnamurthy?

We have hardly stepped into 2018 and TV town has been all about weddings and engagements. After the dreamy nuptials of Gautam Rode – Pankhuri Awasthy and Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim and the surprise wedding of Gaurav Chopra – Hitisha Cheranda, here is the engagement news of Lovey Sasan (Loveleen Kaur Sasan). The stunning Punjabi kudi will reportedly be getting engaged next month (March 9) to Koushik Krishnamurthy as per a report in India Forums. It seems the actress’ roka happened a year ago. This is not all. If reports are to be believed, then Lovey will get married this year. It is an arranged cum love marriage. (Also Read: Tanya Sharma, Lovey Sasan and Sonam Lamba QUIT Saath Nibhaana Saathiya)

It seems Lovey was introduced to Koushik by her Bhabhi on a WhatsApp group. She felt he was the perfect guy for her. The marriage was supposed to happen last year. In a statement, she had said, “He is a positive and sensible guy. I also get to learn so much from him. Our relationship is growing stronger with every passing day and I feel blessed to have him in my life.” It seems he was unaware that she was an actress and only came to know after he Googled up on her. Lovey played the role of Paridhi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and was paired opposite Vishal Singh who was Jigar Modi on the long running soap.

Lovey has been a part of the TV industry since a long time. She has done shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kya Hua Tera Vaada, Anamika and others. However, it was her three year stint on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya that made her a household name. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…