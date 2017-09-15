Lucknow Central: The Great Escape, The Shawshank Redemption – 5 prison escape flicks that you should watch instead of Farhan Akhtar’s movie

Prison escape movies are a genre of its own when it comes to Hollywood, so much that they even have a series called Prison Break with a successful multi-season run. There are some classics in there, a couple of which you find in the feature below. However, closer home, there have been far lesser movies made in the genre, even though the idea offers a lot of thrilling promises. Interestingly we had two movies this year that were about a bunch of convicts trying to escape from the prison. What’s even movie interesting, that they both had the same idea – form a band to facilitate their escape – and both were inspired by the same real-life incident. Yes, we are talking about Aadar Jain and Anya Singh’s Qaidi Band, as well as this week’s release, Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central

Unfortunately both the movies have got poor reviews. In the case of Lucknow Central, the reviews hurt because the trailer looked so promising and the cast, featuring Ronit Roy, Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Kishen, Deepak Dobriyal, Inaamulhaq and Gippy Grewal apart from Akhtar, was excellent. So if you have been disappointed with the movie or wanted to watch a really good prison escape movie, we have five suggestions for you.

The Great Escape

My personal favourite. Set during the World War II, the movie is about how a large group of POW’s incarcerated in a German camp make an elaborate plan to escape from the camp. They succeed at hoodwinking the German, but couldn’t hoodwink their fates, as most of them get captured or killed. Starring Richard Attenborough and the coolest hero of all time Steven McQueen, you better not miss this one!

Papillon

McQueen returns years later to be a part of another terrific thrilling jail escape movie, and he has for company the great Dustin Hoffman. They play two prisoners trapped in a cruel French prison who join hands to escape from the island, where it is situated. Filled with some tense and emotional moments, Papillon will you enthralled even hours after the movie has ended.

The Shawshank Redemption

Often touted as the greatest movie of all time, The Shawshank Redemption is more of a grim drama than a proper jail escape thriller, replete with brilliant direction and fantastic performances. Yes, the movie is very gritty and grim during most of the portions (what can you about the flick starts with a scene where a former prisoner commits suicide because he can’t adjust to the idea of freedom?). But the final twist will blow your minds, and when the protagonist makes his way out of prison and submits himself to freedom, you will be shedding tears of joy.

Sazaa-e-Kaala Paani

Let’s come closer home. While we know director Priyadarshan for his comedies like Hera Pheri and Hungama, he has also made gritty dramas like Virasat and Gardish. His multi-lingual Sazaa-e-Kaala Paani was one of his most ambitious movies. A fictional narrative, set before India got independence, it is about a doctor who is wrongly accused of terrorism and sent to the very real and notorious prison in the Andaman islands, which gave the island the nickname Kaala Pani, ruled by a megalomaniac. There he befriends another prisoner, who is looking to escape from the island several times, but failing spectaculary with each attempt. With acting heavyweights like Mohanlal, Prabhu Ganesan, Annu Kapoor, Tabu and Amrish Puri, this underrated movie deserves a lot more love than needed. That is, if you have the stomach to bear scenes where a man is force-fed shit or when Mohanlal is coaxed to lick Amrish Puri’s shoes.

1971

Speaking of underrated prison escape movies made in India, I bet you might not have heard of this gem of a movie that came out a few years back. Inspired by The Great Escape, the movie is about a bunch of Indian POWs trapped in a Pakistan jail during the 1971 war, who successfully plans their escape from the jail. However, like the Hollywood movie, the heroes couldn’t find luck to escape from the country and most of them get killed before they cross the border. The movie stars Manoj Bajpai, Rai Kishen, Manava Kaul and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead, and is a must watch!