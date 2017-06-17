Luv Ranjan, Kartik Aaryan, Nusrat Bharucha make an hilarious announcement of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Luv Ranjan, who has given us the cult hit, Pyaar Ka Punchnama is coming up with a new venture, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This is his fourth film with Kartik Aaryan and actress Nusrat Bharucha. It also has Sunny Singh. These actors were part of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which was a hit. The announcement video is one of a kind where the actors are fighting with each other. A big squabble is one between Nusrat and Kartik while Sunny wants to get done with it. They are talking about how much they hate working with each other. It is downright hilarious. (Also Read: Irrfan Khan and Kartik Aaryan collaborate for a brand endorsement!)

Well, Luv Ranjan and Kartik/Nusrat have been an unbreakable trio since Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Akash Vani. In the video, Kartik is seen pointing out at Nusrat’s flaws. The actor is also gearing up for Guest Iin London that stars Kriti Kharbanda of Raaz Reboot fame. Sunny Singh was also in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The film’s monologue made Kartik a known name with film-goers. Kartik, a Gwalior boy is an engineer by qualification. He pursued an acting course along with his engineering and has wowed critics in all films. Nusrat is also a favorite with Luv Ranjan. Just check out the hilarious video…

We are sure their loyal fans must be super excited for this. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety looks like a fun rom-com. We are keen to see what it is all about and how they manage to surprise us. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…