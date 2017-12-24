Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu were the worst dressed celebrities of the night – view HQ pics

The Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 is here and while many celebs grabbed our attention on the red carpet with their stunning attires, there were quite a few who did not impress us. The divas tried to experiment with their look but they failed miserably. Leading the worst dressed category this time around is Deepika Padukone. The actress has left us puzzled as she stepped out in both stunning as well a cringe worthy attires in the past one month. DP arrived at the award show in a shiny golden dress by Monisha Jaising, but all that shines is certainly not gold. If anything, DP’s ensemble resembled a golden gift wrapping paper. Don’t you agree? (ALSO READ – Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 winners list: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Zaira Wasim WIN it big)

Apart from Deepika, it was Sridevi who disappointed us. The actress has an impeccable taste in fashion so it was shocking to see her step out in such an attire. Sridevi’s attire is very similar to what Bhumi wore for the award show. While Bhumi pulled off the look effortlessly, Sridevi seems to be struggling with it. Taapsee Pannu, too, opted for a saree like her Judwaa 2 co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez. But while Jacky looked breathtaking, Taapsee’s attire will make you cringe. We wonder what was she thinking when she opted for it. Alia Bhat too joined the league of worst dressed celebs as she failed to create an impact with a boring red dress. We are sure the actress can do much better than that. Check out the pictures below:



What do you think about their attire? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope from the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 right here.