Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 full winners list: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif take home the trophies

The Lux Golden Rose Awards took place tonight and we have to say it was certainly one of a kind. With Shah Rukh Khan playing the charming host, there was no way that any Bollywood heroines like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla, Sridevi could resist blushings. Living up to the title of the ‘King Of Romance’, SRK danced, sang and did everything to make the ladies feel special. But the highlight of the night was only when the actresses stepped up on stage to receive their awards, one after another, with titles worth boasting!

Considering the awards was all about celebrating beauty, glamour and the fact how Bollywood is so lucky to have such inspiring women in the industry, the award titles lived up to the theme of the night. So while Kareena Kapoor Khan won the tag that read, “I Am More Than You Can See”. Deepika was awarded with the ‘Unstoppable Beauty Of The Year” title. Dangal girls Zaira Wasim and Fatima Sana Shaikh too got recognised for being “Emerging Beauties Of The Year”. Here, check out the full winners list below:

I Am More Than You Can See Award: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Versatile Beauty of the Year Award: Alia Bhatt

Charismatic Beauty Of The Year Award: Katrina Kaif

Unstoppable Beauty Of The Year Award: Deepika Padukone

Break Through Performer Of The Year Award: Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

Emerging Beauty Of The Year Award: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim

Power-packed Beauty Of The Year Award: Sridevi

Timeless Beauty Award: Madhuri Dixit

The Legendary Beauty Award: Juhi Chawla

Indeed, Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 was one night to remember. We can’t wait to see inside videos and pictures from this glamorous show. How about you? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the dope from the starry award night right here.