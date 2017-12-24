Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif turn up the heat on the red carpet- view HQ pics

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 was something we were eagerly waiting for this year courtesy Shah Rukh Khan‘s videos with Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other B-town divas. While Deepika got teary-eyed because of a heartfelt note which SRK read for her, Kareena and the superstar were seen chit-chatting about their kiddies. But it was everyone’s red carpet looks that impressed us. The diva Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived in a one shoulder black gown with a trail at the back and we have to say she was dressed to impress. King Khan, on the other hand, impressed the fashion police as he opted for a white-and-black one suit. Shah Rukh looked all set to steals hearts with his dapper attire by Dolce & Gabbana for the evening. (Also Read: Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 winners list: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Zaira Wasim WIN it big)

Katrina Kaif matched her gown with the title of the awards and looked breathtaking. The actress opted for a rose gold shimmery tube gown by Reem Acra and all we can say is WOW. Kat won hearts with her simply elegant attire and we can’t stop gushing about it. Apart from Katrina, Bhumi Pedenekar, Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty and Jacqueline Fernandez also arrived in style at the red carpet. Check out the pictures below:

Shah Rukh has been roped in as the host for the night which is making our wait for the episode to air even harder. The Lux Golden Rose Awards last year was surely a memorable one. Shah Rukh and Deepika‘s romance, Kareena Kapoor flaunting her baby bump in a stunning red gown, Katrina Kaif’s shimmery avatar and much more were the highlights of the evening. Now, we can’t wait to see the memories that the actors create at the award show this year.