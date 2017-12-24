Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017: Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan were the BEST dressed celebrities of the night – view HQ pics

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 was one of the most awaited award shows and it is finally here. And the stunning outfits of several B-town celebs have restored our faith in fashion. At a recent awards show, we were very disappointed to see an A-lister like Katrina Kaif don a disappointing attire. But today, Kat arrived looking like a Disney princess and won over the fashion police. She arrived in a dress similar to the one she is seen wearing in Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan and this attire by Reem Acra, is something every girl will want in her wardrobe. Kat was seen donning minimal makeup and a few accessories for the award show and her simply elegant attire is something we can’t stop gushing about. (ALSO READ – Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 winners list: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Zaira Wasim WIN it big)

Amongst all the celebs on the red carpet, Kareena was hands down the best dressed celeb. Bebo was seen donning a dust pink ruffled gown by Rami Al Ali Official and looked no less than a fairy in it. The actress opted for a low bun and added a pearl accessory to her hair, which we are totally digging. Kareena is a vision for sore eyes and has left us wanting for more. Madhuri arrived on the red carpet in a one-shoulder, high-slit gown and could easily give younger actresses a run for their money. Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, decided to ditch red carpet staples and opted for a saree which gets a thumbs up from us. Apart from these, other celebs like Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde, Bhumi Pednekar too added to the glamour quotient of the night. Check out their pictures below:

Which celeb impressed you with their red carpet appearance? Comment below and let us know. Stay tuned for more dope and updates from Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 right here.