Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 red carpet: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif glam up the night – view HQ pics

We have been eagerly waiting for the Lux Golden Rose Awards this year thanks to Shah Rukh Khan‘s videos with Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other B-town divas, that heightened our expectations. While Deepika got teary-eyed thanks to a heartfelt note which Shah Rukh read for her, Kareena and SRK were seen talking about their little munchkins. ’90s diva Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived in a one shoulder black gown with a trail at the back and was dressed to impress. The King Khan, on the other hand, impressed the fashion police as he shifted away from the usual black suit and opted for a white-and-black one instead. Shah Rukh looked all set to steals hearts with his dapper attire by Dolce & Gabbana for the evening. Also Read: TED Talks India – Nayi Soch Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s show is an enlightening watch but the use of textbook language is jarring

Katrina Kaif matched her gown with the title of the awards and looked breathtaking. The actress opted for a rose gold shimmery tube gown by Reem Acra and all we can say is WOW. Kat won hearts with her simply elegant attire and we can’t stop gushing about it. Apart from Katrina, Bhumi Pedenekar, Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty and Jacqueline Fernandez also arrived in style at the red carpet. Check out the pictures below:

Shah Rukh has been roped in as the host for the night which is making our wait for the episode to air even harder. The Lux Golden Rose Awards last year was surely a memorable one. Shah Rukh and Deepika’s romance, Kareena Kapoor flaunting her baby bump in a stunning red gown, Katrina Kaif’s shimmery avatar and much more were the highlights of the evening. Now, we can’t wait to see the memories that the actors create at the award show this year.