Lyricist Vairamuthu issues an apology; says he will never hurt sentiments of Tamil society

Multiple national award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu, who has been embroiled in a controversy for his remarks against Tamil poet Aandaal, has issued an emotional statement elucidating his stand. Right-wing politicians including BJP leader H Raja was very vocal in his criticism on Vairamuthu for his comments. “Thamizhai Aandaal was my tribute to Poet Aandaal celebrating her contribution to Tamil. This article is part of a series I have been researching and publishing for the past few years. I have published similar research articles in Dinamani on Thiruvalluvar, Ilangovadigal, Kambar, Appar, Thirumoolar, Vallalaar, Bharathiyar, Baradhidasan, U.V. Swaminatha Iyer, Pattukkoattai Kalyanasundaram, and Kannadasan. My objective is to present the greatness of these pillars of Tamil language. I would like to clarify a few issues inferred incorrectly from my article”, said Vairamuthu.

“The word Devadasi does not mean a prostitute. Devadasi means ‘Female Servant of God.’ It is the highest and purest form of service to God where a girl dedicates the rest of her life to worship and service of a deity or a temple. As part of my research for writing this article on Aandaal, I happened to read a collection of articles edited by Subhash Chandra Malik in the name of “Indian Movements: Some Aspects of Dissent, Protest and Reform” – the original from Indiana University and published by Indian Institute of Advanced Study in 1978. It is very much an Indian research study by Indian historians. My reference, which is being incorrectly perceived, is from the first article in this publication titled “Bhakti Movement in South India,” authored by Professor M.G.S Narayanan & Professor Kesavan Veluthat. Professor M. G. S Narayanan is considered as “one of India’s top authorities on ancient history” and has served as the chairman of Indian Council of Historical Research. Professor Kesavan Veluthat is the Professor of History in the University of Delhi” he added in his statement.

On a concluding note, Vairamuthu said, “The line mentioned in my article was from a reputed publication and by reputed historians. I have used the word Devadasi (Servant of God) in the same positive connotation as the original authors. I kindly request you to appeal to your intellect, setting aside raw emotions. Having lived and worked for Tamil the past forty-six years, I would never hurt the sentiments of Tamil society. I sincerely believe that the purpose of writing is to spread love and joy. I kindly invite you to read and reflect deeply on my original article “Thamizhai Aandaal” for Dinamani.”

(Text by MK Surendhar)