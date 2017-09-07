Maanayata Dutt posts a picture with Sanjay Dutt and it is as mushy as it gets!

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt has shared a picture on her Instagram page with her hubby and we can collectively agree that this is the most romantic picture of the couple ever. Seriously, the internet is crushing hard on this beautiful click with comments section filled with complements. Also, Maanayata put up the most romantic caption along with the pic. “Home is where you put your arms around me”, she wrote. So adorably and cheesily romantic. Love bugs, you all can take a note.

Sanjay and Maanayata have been happily married since 2008. The couple had twins Shahraan and Iqra on October 21, 2010. We often get to see Maanayata post mushy pictures with her hubby. She has more than 482k followers on her account, is known for sharing all her life events with her fans. Remember the super cute pic of the couple where they struck the Titanic pose on a sofa? Or the time when Maanyata shook a leg with Sanjay and posted the video on Instagram. The couple sure is as in love as they ever were.

Let us hope that Maanayata keeps chronicling her life for us through social media. Fans of Sanjay totally love it!

On work front, Sanjay is gearing up for the release of his film Bhoomi, which is being touted as his comeback on the if screen. He was last seen in Zilla Ghaziabad and in a small but pivotal role in PK. Bhoomi is revenge drama directed by Omung Kumar (Mary Kom, Sarbjit) and stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar, Shekhar Suman and Sidhant Nigam alongside Sanjay. Bhoomi opnes in theaters on August 10.