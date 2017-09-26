Madhavan bags a crucial role in Naga Chaitanya’s Savyasachi

Actor R. Madhavan, last seen on screen in Tamil crime thriller “Vikram Vedha”, has landed a pivotal role in Naga Chaitanya-starrer upcoming Telugu action-thriller “Savyasachi“, a source from the film’s unit has said.

“Madhavan has been offered a very prominent role. He really liked the script and has already given his principal nod. Very soon, he will officially sign on the dotted line,” the source told IANS.

This will be Madhavan’s first Telugu appearance in a full-length role. He has played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film “Om Shanti”Asked if Madhavan plays the antagonist, the source remained tight-lipped and added: “It’s definitely the kind of role he hasn’t played so far. It’s too early to talk about the type of character he will be essaying.” Also Read: The FIRST look of Naga Chaitanya’s next, Savyasachi is OUT and it has us intrigued – View pic

To be directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film will roll from October 16. The principal shooting will start after Naga Chaitanya‘s marriage, which is scheduled to take place on October 6. The actor is set to marry Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a Telugu actress herself. Their wedding is one of the most awaited events of this year.

The first poster created quite a stir among fans as it featured Naga Chaitanya holding identical spears. His face wasn’t revealed in the poster. we wonder if he will sport a new look for his movie. This is the second time Chandoo Moneti and Naga Chaitanya are teaming up. Their last film Premama, fared brilliantly at the box office despite receiving backlash form the Malayalam audience who were loyal to the original Mallu version.