Madhur Bhandarkar on making Indu Sarkar: It’s important to tell this story specially to today’s generation as they are not aware about the Emergency

National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film, Indu Sarkar highlights the events that followed the 1975 Emergency that took place and shook the nation. The film holds a very important detail about India’s history that Bhandarkar feels, should be showcased to the new generation. The trailer of the movie surfaced in the week that passed and it has been raking in a lot of praise, mostly for Neil Nitin Mukesh’s apt avatar as Sanjay Gandhi. The political stress at the time of Indira Gandhi’s reign was as good as the current cold war between India and Pakistan. People couldn’t even leave their respective houses during the Emergency over fear of being cornered and maybe even framed for doing absolutely nothing. Having lived in such dark times, the consequences for people who stood up for their rights also didn’t meet a good end.

Just like that, a lot of names and faces were silenced. It is this struggle of people in the country and their will to fight the bad, that Madhur plans to portray in the movie. But more than anything, he wants the new generation to learn about this important piece of history, in it’s truest form. “I always wanted to make a period film and I am a big fan of 1970s so when me and my writer (Anil) were brainstorming on this, suddenly the idea of the Emergency popped out. So we thought of making a movie against the Emergency’s backdrop with a touch of human drama.

“The events in the film are inspired by true events and I thought its important to tell this story specially to today’s generation as they are not aware about this Emergency of 21 months from 1975 to 1977,” said Bhandarkar at the trailer launch where he was accompanied with his entire team. “Though now because of social media, there is lot of awareness and since the last five-six years, people are politically more aware about things. So we thought that this is the right time to make a film on the Emergency,” he added.

In the trailer, Kirti Kulhari plays a role of woman who rebels against her husband (Tota Roy Chowdhury) and becomes a political activist to protest against the excesses of a political leader (Neil Nitin Mukesh’s whose look is based on Sanjay Gandhi). Supriya Vinod plays a politician based on Indira Gandhi, while Anupam Kher portrays an underground leader. With music composed by Anu Malik, the film, produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and Mega Bollywood Pvt. Ltd, opens in theatres on July 28.

(With inputs from IANS)