Madhur Bhandarkar to recreate famous qawwali ‘Chadta Sooraj Dheere Dheere’ for Indu Sarkar

National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is shooting a “reloaded version” of the qawwali “Chadhta sooraj dheere dheere” by Aziz Naza for the upcoming film “Indu Sarkar“.On Monday, he shared a photograph of the entire set up for the song on Twitter. The photograph shows a grand set up, where over 10 qawwals are sitting. Bhandarkar captioned it: “Shooting a reloaded version of the famous qawwali ‘Chadta sooraj dheere dheere’ for film ‘Indu Sarkar’. Nostalgia.”

“Indu Sarkar” has been locked for release on July 28. Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, the film set in 1970s when the Emergency was announced in India. Some initial sneak peeks into the movie showcased how Neil and Kirti’s looks resemble that of the late Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi.

Kirti Kulhari, who shot to fame with “Pink”, plays a poetess who stammers in the film. Kirti told : “The process of building a character is so magical that I cannot explain in words. In this film, while going through the understanding of my character, I realised how stammering is going to be an important part. So, I started analysing how stammering can create a difference in her personality, her confidence level, social acceptance and emotional expression, among other things.”