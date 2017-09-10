Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 10th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Kartikeyan fights Tadkasur yet Shiv is unsure of his victory and Parvati is worried

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with Kartikeyan leaving for Kritikalok as Parvati(Pooja B Sharma)is pained by his total disinterest on the part of Kartikeyan to work towards his purpose. Shiv(Saurabh Raaj Jain) consoles Parvati and tells her that Kartikeyan has just begun his journey and probably he would learn from his mistakes. Parvati tells Shiv that she being Kartikeyan’s mother is responsible to bring him to the correct way and also that for her Shiv is greater than even her child. Tadkasur and the army reach the kailash and threaten the devtas. Indra worries as he says that kartikeyan has already left and they are bound to face failure. Parvati asks Indra to order Kartikeyan with the rights of Devraj and if he still does not agree then asks Indra to take whatever decisions he should in the right of a king. Kartikeyan reaches the kritikas who also try to tell him to go back but he refuses. Indra comes there and challenges Kartikeyan, and when he does not agree Indra attacks Kritikas. Kartikeyan is instigated to fight, he almost kills Indra when Parvati interrupts and asks him to stop. She asks him why he is fighting when he did not want to.(Also Read: Kartikeyan refuses to accept Parvati as his mother and also to be trained for his purpose)

Kartikeyan says that he was instigated with the trouble coming in his mother’s way. Parvati then questions him that if he could do something like this for his mothers then why not the devtas who too are his own. Kritikas also make Kartikeyan understand and finally he sees his mistake and Parvati’s sacrifice. He seeks her forgiveness and is ready to work towards his destiny. Parvati takes him to Kailash while Laxmi informs them about Tadkasur taking over all the devtas. Tadkasur has the devtas bound and he plans to make a yagya fire where he would sacrifice the devtas one by one. Parvati and Kartikeyan wait for Shiv, Shiv comes there and Kartikeyan seeks his forgiveness too .Shiv trains Kartikeyan and later they call upon Kali to train him, then towards the end both of them together train Kartikeyan. Finally Kartikeyan is ready for his fight. Indra arrives and Kartikeyan says he would follow Indra in the war yet Indra asks Kartikeyan to lead the army. They take leave as Kali blesses Kartikeyan success but Shiv asks him to do his best. Tadkasur decides to starts his sacrifice with Nandi but soon Kartikeyan and the army call attack on them. Parvati is worried about Shiv’s behaviour and asks him what the matter is and why he did not bless Kartikeyan with victory. Shiv says that Kartikeyan and one other person has been at fault this time and Kartieyan’s purpose is not an easy one. Tadkasur beats Kartikeyan and he falls on the ground, as Tadkasur raises his weapon against Kartikeyan the weapon disappears and Kali walks in.