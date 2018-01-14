Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 14th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Nataraj takes Apasmar down while Mahalsa creates Nataraj idol

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with Shiv(Saurabh Raaj Jain) confronting Apasmar as Apasmar is confident that Shiv will not kill him now a thing which he has not done in the past so many years. He says that his death will cause chaos in the world and Shiv will never want that to happen. Shiv follows Apasmar as he gives more and more pain to Mahalsa(Pooja B Sharma). Ganesh feels the pain and tells Narayan about this. Narayan tells Ganesh that they need to stop Shiv or there would be great chaos. Narayan goes on to stop Shiv and also remind him of what was the purpose of creating Apasmar. Narayan says that with the death of Apasmar no one will be able to forget anything in this world. Shiv stops at this. Apasmar asks Shiv to forget him and walk away orelse he would destroy Parvati’s memories making her lose him. Mahalsa feels the pain as her mother tries to help her. Ganesh too feels the same. Shiv says that whatever it costs he will definitly kill Apasmar. Kali presents herself and asks Shiv why it is that in times of trouble men always think of destruction. Kali reminds Shiv that Shiv has to become empathetic and find a solution to apasmar.(Also Read: Apasmar makes Mahalsa forget her real self as Shiv decides to intervene)

Shiv takes the form of Natraj with Kali. Narayan tells Ganesh that Mahadev will be present as Marthand infront of Mahalsa and also as Shiv infront of Apasmar. Marthand holds a fainting Mahalsa and tells her that he is here because she remembered him. Shiv and Kali present themselves infront of Apasmar. Apasamar is confident that Shiv and Kali together will not be able to kill him. Kali says that Apasmar cannot kill someone who is neither man nor woman. Shiv then traps Apasmar and takes the Nataraj form. Marthand tends to Mahalsa and hold her hand which is shivering with an epileptic fit. Mahalsa comes back to senses and asks Marthand for his name again and he tells her that they forget things that are not with them but he is a part of her. She remebers his name and he assures her that he is with her and now everything will be fine. Apasmar is left pained as Shiv beats his dumroo. Shiv opens his third eye and attacks Apasmar. Kali says that it is time and Marthand tells Mahalsa that it is time for the change of form.

Mahalsa feels scared as Marthand tries to explain to her that complete submission is required for any good to happen. Marthand asks her to accept the fear. He asks her to free her mind and create. He gives her clay as she takes it from him and gets to work. Shiv explains his form to Apasmar. Mahalsa there starts creating the Nataraj form and explains it to Marthand. Mhalsa feels very happy. Mahalsa is surprised at her craetion as she opens her eyes. Narayan explains the form to Ganesh. Apasmar seeks forgiveness of Kali and Shiv. Mahalsa sits worried as her mother brings a doctor. Marthand tells her mother that she is fine and he is the solution to all her problems. Mahalsa’s mother sees Shiv in Marthand and is relived. Mahalsa is surprised about what she made. Mahalsa says that she feels free and their is no darkness around her. Mahalsa feels connected to Nataraj. Ganesh is happy that his mother has started remembering everything. Mall and Mani decide to start searching for Kali.