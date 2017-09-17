Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 17th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Ardhanareeshwar form of Shiv is revealed while Mahishasur takes birth to face Mahakali

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh starts with Shiv(Saurabh Raaj Jain) asking Parvati(Pooja B Sharma) to get Rishi Bringi to him herself. She hesitates as she has sensed that the Rishi is not too pleased meeting her. Shiv says that Parvati and the Rishi both need to learn from this new journey. The Rishi walks towards Shiv and expresses his pleasure at meeting him. Shiv asks the rishi what is his wish and the rishi says he wants to be added into one of his servants and be near him forever. Shiv asks the rishi to take one circle around him and hence be added into his servants. The rishi begins but even as he walks he is unable to complete the circle, the rishi is surprised and so is everyone present including Parvati herself. The rishi finally asks Shiv why this is happening to him. Shiv answers that as a worshipper he is complete but as the deity he is not. He says he is incomplete without his essential part and power that is Parvati. Shiv asks Parvati to join him and sit by him. She is hesitant yet not being able to say no to her husband she sits by him.(Also Read: Kartikeyan fights Tadkasur yet Shiv is unsure of his victory and Parvati is worried)

The rishi who is evidently not pleased tells Shiv that he respects Parvati as Shiv’s wife but he cannot circle her as she is a woman and he wants to do the circle just around a complete man. Parvati starts to leave and Shiv holds her back. He then tells the rishi that Parvati will keep sitting there and if with that condition the rishi can just circle Shiv then he might do it. The rishi transforms into a snake and tries crossing from the space in between Shiv and Parvati. Shiv moves closer to Parvati so there is no space between them and the snake returns and forms back into rishi. Shiv then stands up and tells the rishi that he needs to know a truth today which is that he -Shiv is a Ardhanaareeshwar. The rishi refusea to believe this. Then Shiv and Parvati form one form with half male and half female form. Shiv says that man recieves his soul from the woman. The rishi still refuses to believe and he takes the form of a bee flies to the forhead of the Ardhanareshwar form, Parvati jerks the bee and the rishi falls to the ground heart. Shiv and Parvati are furious and Parvati curses the man who cannot respect a woman. She says that whatever part of the rishi’s body comes from a woman should instantly comes out of him. The rishi is left corpse-like without any movement.

Shiv says that without the part from a woman a man is a corpse. Parvati though is left moved by the condition of the rishi and she begs Shiv to forgive him. Shiv tells the rishi that this is why a woman is great because she has mercy and love in her. Shiv then gives the rishi a third leg so he can stand. The rishi accepts his mistake and asks to be allowed to take the circle and Parvati allows. Soon the rishi is accepted as one of the kailash. Shumbh and Nishumbh witness the fight between Rambhasur and another asur for right over Mahisha’s womb who is Rambhasur’s wife. Shumbh reveals to Nishumbh that the womb is blessed that her child cannot be defeated by anyone but a woman with man’s power. Shumbh then plays smart and puts up a condition before Mahisha saying he would stop the fight and save her husband but she would have to give her child to Shumbh for lifelong service. Mahisha agrees but they are too late as Rambhasur is killed. Mahisha calls on Agnidev to take her alongwith her husband. Shumbh is desperate to see her burn. Soon though it is revealed that as the child was indestructable he is saved. Mahishasur takes form and is revealed that he knows everything that happened when he was in his mother’s womb. He kills his father’s killer and then tells Shumbh that he woudl serve him as promised by his mother. Shumbh misleads Mahishasur saying Rambhasur wished him to rule the three worlds. Mahisgasur decides to collect his boon and start his work. Karthikeyan refuses to forgive Bringarishi but Parvati calms him and he expresses his desire to know more of Shiv and Parvati. Shiv promises to tell him stories of Parvati. Karthikeyan is though called for by Indra and he goes on to meet him.