Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 18th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Jalandhar makes the grievous mistake of his life

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with the war between Kali and Jalandhar going on and Kali hits Jalandhar and with each blow he reminds him of his misdeeds. She asks him to remember when he disrespected Shiv(Saurabh Raaj Jain), when he disrespected Narayan and tried to take Laxmi. She makes himfall. Vrinda feels that there is some harm to befall her husband and Ushana tells her that Kali is about to kill Jalandhar. Vrinda intervenes and asks Kali to forgive Jalandhar. Kali asks Vrinda to move but Vrinda asks Kali to kill her instead and hence remove the pathivratha stree boon. Kali is about to kill Vrinda too but Shiv interrupts and asks Kali if it be right for her to kill a innocent Bhakt for the sake of a sinner. Kali forgives Jalandhar and asks him to make a note of how the two people he disrespected saved him in the end.

Shiv and Kali leave while Jalandhar smiles. Brahma asks Narayan about how Jalandhar has no repentance and how he is moving towards a greater wrong. Narayan says that it is his own destiny and he will bear it. Laxmi walks in and asks what they are speaking about and Narayna seeks her forgiveness in advance and Laxmi does not understand why.Jalandhar lies as Vrinda tens to his wounds and he remembers Kali attacking him. He then fakes to seek forgiveness of Vrinda and tells her that he is not worth her love as he did not prove to be a good husband. Vrinda asks him to rest and that she has already forgiven him. Parvati(Pooja B Sharma) is woried about how this is going to end as she sees no repentance in Jalandhar. Shiv says that Jalandhar’s desire to get a woman will effect more than one women in the future.

Parvati gets worried and asks Shiv if there is no way to stop this. Jalandhar tells Ushana that he is ashamed about his doing. Ushana us pleased that Jalandhar is finally meding his ways and asks him to seek forgiuveness of Shiv and Parvati in kailash. Jalandhar leaves for Kailahs as Parvati tells Shiv that she will not allow Jalandhar inside Kailash. Shiv asks Parvati to give Jalandhar a chance to mend his ways. Jalandhar walks into Kailsh and is stopped by Ganesh and Kartikeyan. They ask Jalandhar to return. As they are about to attack Jalandhar Shiv intervenes and asks Kartikeyan to calm down. Jalandhar seeks forgiveness of Shiv and Parvati. He wants to take part in the mahaarti of Shiv. Shiv decxlares the celebration of Mahashivratri. As they finish the pooja, Jalandhar asks Parvati to give him prasad made of her own hand. Parvati goes to get it. Jalandhar now plans his next move and follows Parvati as he sees everybody busy in merry making. Jalandhar tries to touch Parvati but cannot seem to reach her. Parvati is soon joined by Shiv and Kartikeyan. Shiv says that they were aware of Jalandhar move and just wanted him to have his chance.