Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 23rd December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Shiv will have to win Parvati in her human form

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with Mathangi (Pooja B Sharma)accepting the gift by Mani as she feeds on the gift. Mahadev(Saurabh Raaj Jain) and Narayan warn Mathangi. Mani is surprised as it is not effective on Parvati, she tells him that she is aware of the darkness in him. Narayan tells Shiv that he needs to get Parvatoi back to Kailash as it is the only place where the tantrik powers have no effect. Shiv consoles Vinayak who is sad as his mother has not returned. Shiv makes him understand that the thought of Mathangi needs to reach its destination and it will only do that if she remains strong. Mall Mani discuss how they will bring Kaali to them. Shiv thinks that Parvati will have to return to Kailash soon as otherwise the tantrik powrs will take over her. Narayan explains to Brahma that Mall and Mani will channelise Kali’s anger and then she will be their’s forever. Shiv is the only one who can make her return. Shiv takes form of Mathangeshwar to complete Mathangi. Mathangi meets Mathangeshwar who demands for alms from the Devi. Mathangi gives him some alms and Narayan says that t6he journey is now complte with the teaching reaching its fulfillment. All the devtas follow Mathangeshwar as Mathangi gives everyone alms.

Shiv tells Gauri that she became a tool for Parvati to take Mathangi form. He asks her to choose if they want Parvati to stay there as this causes a disbalance in nature or they would allow her to return to her place in Kailash hence causing the balance to return. Gauri tells Shiv that she has understood and she wants Parvati to now return and bring nature back to its form. Mathangi takes Kali form in front of them all as Narayan tells them all that Parvati is extremely happy right now and she will craete that happiness as she does the tandav. Parvati returns to her form post her tandav. Shiv asks Parvati to return and she soon prepares but she feels a woman vibe near Mahadev . She questions Shiv as Shiv asks everyone to leave. Mall Mani are happy that they seem to get a positive response to their magic. Shiv asks Parvati to take a calm decision as Parvati is made aware of what happend. She calls for Ganga and screams at her. Shiv says that it is not Ganga but Parvati is effected by a evil that is somewhere else. Parvati gets more and more angry. Parvati says that in her private time with her husband she does not want a third person amidst them. She says that Shiv has taken her right as a wife and she will not forgive so easily. Parvati walks away as she says that she will not return to Kailash with this anger.

Mall Mani are happy to be one step closer to Parvati. Narayan says that Mall Mani have managed to invoke the anger in Kali. Mani says that there is a place where they will hold Parvati and no one can take her away then. Shiv returns to the waiting devtas and Ganesh questions his father. Shiv says that he is with Parvati in any decision she takes. Shiv says that come what may Parvati will return to him soon. Parvati is reminded of her time with Shiv as Shiv comes to her and says that he too remembers those times with her. He tries to tell her to think over these humane anger. Parvati tells Shiv that she cannot bear another woman on his head. Shiv asks her to control her control her anger so she does not have to take Kali form. Parvati tells Shiv that Shiv will have to win her over in her human form only then she will return to Kailash.