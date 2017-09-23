Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 23rd September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Parvati takes the punishment for Kartikeyan’s mistake and Shiv-Parvati separate again

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with Krtikeyan demanding to know more about his parents, Parvati (Pooja B Sharma) and Shiv (Saurabh Raaj Jain). Shiv then shows Kartikeyan the nine forms of Parvati and Kartikeyan is left overwhelmed. He asks them to let him know the complete story. Soon though they are interrupted by the arrival of Indra who wishes to meet Kartikeyan. Kartikeyan makes his father promise that he would continue the story when he is back. Kartikeyan meets Indra who wants to attack Mahishasur so he does not come as a threat to the Devtas. Kartikeyan refuses to oblige and says it would not be right to attack a person lost in worship. Indra gets furious and accuses Kartikeyan of trying to take over his role as a king. Indra challenges Kartikeyan as he stops Indra from doing what according to him is dishonorable. Parvati tries escaping to her chambers before Kartikeyan returns as she feels shy to relate the love story of herself and Shiv to her own son. Shiv takes the opportunity to tease Parvati and asks her about her shyness and also takes a promise from her that she would remain by his side when he realtes their story to Kartikeyan. He states that Kartikeyan is their son and he would just feel proud over the story that they themselves are so proud about.

Parvati agrees but on a condition that she herself would remain silent and only he would relate the story to Kartikeyan. As they speak Shiv realises the danger headed towards Kartikeyan and his facial expressions change which gives Parvati an idea that something is wrong. Parvati asks Shiv about it and Shiv says that something bad is about to happen which will result in Kartikeyan having to pay a heavy price and they should stop it at once. Indra goes on instigating Kartikeyan even as Kartikeyan tries to calm Indra and warn him to think before he acts. Indra finally crosses the line by calling the part of Mahakal and Mahakali weak and Kartikeyan strikes Indra. Indra is dead with the one strike. Soon the tridev with all the devtas reach the place. Parvati is shaken and demands an explanation from her son, who tells her that he could not bear the insult levied on his mother. The devtas express their love for Kartikeyan but say that what he has done is wrong and need to be punished. Shiv concludes that this mistake cannot be overlooked and Kartikeyan will face the consequences. Parvati begs her husband and Vishnu to find a way to revive Indra and forgive her son. (Also Read: Ardhanareeshwar form of Shiv is revealed while Mahishasur takes birth to face Mahakali)

Vishnu makes her understand that every deed has its own consequences. Kartikeyan asks his mother not to beg on his behalf as he is not repentant of what he did and he is ready to face the consequences. Shiv announces that Kartikeyan will have to forget his identity and everything till today and will have to set out on his journey to find himself and his parents once again. Parvati is left distraught at this and she demands an explanation of whether this is a punishment for her son or for herself as it is only now that she has her son finally and again she needs to see him look at her like a stranger. Kartiekyan though is confident to find his way back and prepares to take the punishment. Shumbh and Nishumbh are happy by the proposition of their enemy Indra being dead and now Kartikeyan too punished. As Shiv starts erasing Kartikeyan’s memories Parvati steps in and says she is Kartikeyan’s mother and so she is responsible for her son’s mistake. She says that she should have taught him to control his anger which she did not and resulted in this, so she takes the punishment on herself. Shiv is shocked and says this is to teach Kartikeyan a lesson but Parvati will not listen further. Finally Shiv agrees and tridev revive Indra. Indra is warned by Shiv and Parvati to be ready to bear the consequences for his part of the mistake. Shiva walks away as Parvati follows him. Parvati comforts Shiv as she says that they do find each other finally and this time too they will. She says that everytime it is her who goes in search of herself and now it is Shiv’s turn to find her. She asks Shiv to come and find her soon and she disappears leaving a distraught Shiv.