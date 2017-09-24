Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 24th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Matsyaparvati grows into the same strong minded woman, Shiv and Kartikeyan find her soon

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with a fisherman finding a little baby washed to the shore, he thanks God for the gift of a baby. Shumbh and Nishumbh rejoice at the proposition of being able to kill a very much oblivious Mahakali(Pooja B Sharma) now. Kartikeyan confronts his father for punishing his mother instead of him. He asks Shiv(Saurabh Raaj Jain) why he did this and also blames him for being unjust. Shiv says that parents always have to bear the repercussions of their kids’ doing. Kartikeyan refuses to forgive his father and says he wants punishment for his sin and also his father’s.Shiv says Kartikeyan does not understand why this is happening and the purpose of it. Parvati takes her first steps with her fatherand Shumbh-Nishumbh spend their time in vain searching for her. Parvati grows into a strong minded girl. Years pass as Kartikeyan refuses to eat or speak to anyone at all. Parvati grows into Matsyaparvati and she has a mind of her own which she proves when she stops milk being poured onto Shivling while there is a lack of food in their village. She stands up against this as she feeds the hungry children. Her father admires her character and supports her but he asks her to be more careful while she voices her opinion. He teases her for becoming Parvati herself and she too jokes as she says that if she was Parvati she would have got her Shiv. (Also Read: Parvati takes the punishment for Kartikeyan’s mistake and Shiv-Parvati separate again)

Shiv tells Kartikeyan that it is time for the story of NavDurga to be related to him as promised. Parvati sits praying to Shiv as she seeks his forgiveness for stopping his pooja and begs for the problems in the village to be resolved. Shiv appears in the form of a travelling merchant. He says he has a proposition for her father as per which the problems of the village will be resolved. He asks her to serve him some food before anything. Parvati makes him comfortable as she serves him food and Shiv says that he feels satiated after years. Shiv lays his proposition infront of Parvati’s father. He says that he would relate to them a story and if they like the same they should get Parvati married to him. This provkes her father and the villagers to take up weapons against Shiv but Parvati likes the kind of confidence he presents and accepts the proposal. Shiv talks to Nandi who is waiting at a distance-in his mind and asks him to go and get Kartikeyan. Nandi speeds away and informs Kartikeyan. Vishnu expresses his desire to accompany so he and the devtas can also hear the navdurga story from Shiv’s mouth. Shiv waits for the devtas as Parvati asks him who he awaits. Vishna -Laxmi arrive and the other devtas too all in disguise as they say that Shiv is a famous storyteller. Kartikeyan arrives last and he is drawn to his mother instantly and so is Parvati as she cannot seem to take her eyes off him. Shiv interrupts the moment and asks Kartikeyan to sit by him and he introduces Kartikeyan as Kumar who is like his own son. Shiv starts the story and says it is about a girl who loved only one man in her life and also she had nine forms and many names. The devtas sitting there see the forms of navdurga. Shiv thinks that Parvati has to awaken Kali soon as there is a great trouble coming their way. Mahishasur pleases Brahma and Brahma in a hurry gives Mahishasur the boon so he cannot be killed by a man, but Mahishasur plays smart and says that he never asked for this boon.