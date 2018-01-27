Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 27th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Dhumavati mourns Shiv as the creation comes to standstill

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with Kali(Pooja B Sharma) screaming after she kills Shiv(Saurabh Raaj Jain). Mall runs off as Narayan with Kartikeyan and Vinayak feel helpless. Kali returns to Parvati form and then she sees Shiv’s trishul and gets overwhelmed with guilt and sorrow. She weeps and mourns the loss of her husband. Narayan says that Parvati will now take the Dhumavati avatar which is the widow form of her. Parvati gives away her ornaments and becomes the widow. She says that as Shiv was a corpse without her so is she mere smoke without him. Narayan says it is painful for him to see his sister as a widow. Laxmi mourns that the woman who taught her all the good qualities of a wife is now in this form which is unbearable. Dhumavati says that there is no goodness left in her and she gives up on it. Vinayak feels the goodness in him draining and he does not remain strong. Brahma and Narayan burn too as they feel themselves finishing. Mall is happy that now the Tridev will end and Kali will mourn Shiv then he can take over the entire world.

Dhumavati walks towards the cremation grounds and Kartikeyan says that now they have just one way left and that is to get Shiv back. Saraswati says that Parvati always said Shiv was within her and she within him so they will have to call out to the Shiv within Parvati. They call out to Shiv to present himself. Dhumavati calls out to Shiv to help her find the right way. She says that always it was him who showed her hope. She sees Shiv walk towards her and he says that what she is searching for is within herself. Shiv shows her the moments of their life and says that every moment is actually within her and she cannot be effected by time. Narayan and Brahma realise that the time has been paused and that would mean that Shiv and Parvati are meeting somewhere in time. Shiv says that his death is just a myth and that he is alive within her. Dhumavati gets the point and returns to time and recovers Shiv from within herself. Shiv opens his eyes and says that he would not see her as a widow anymore. He walks upto her and places his hand on her face. Dhumavati returns to Parvati form and says that now she will give Mall the fruit of his doing.