Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 2nd December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Shiv takes in halahal while Parvati protects him

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with the manthan starting as andhak says that he himself will punish the devtas post the manthan. Parvati(Pooja B Sharma) and Shiv(Saurabh Raaj Jain) listen to him as Shiv tells Parvati that a man seeks his own destiny.. Seven headed ashv ratn is a horse and it is given to the asurs as the airavat to Indra. One by one the ratnas appear and is distributed amongst the Devtas and The Asurs. Shree-Laxmi too returns back and Parvati says that Laxmi is not complete without Narayan and hence she should return back to Narayan. Laxmi meets Narayan and the prosperity returns to the devtas. Narayan by Parvati's request tries to stop the manthan before halahal appears. Asurs revolt and says they are being deceived again. Andhak lures Indra saying they need to do the manthan so as to achieve the amrit. Indra tells Surya that they will disappear as soon as the Vish appears so that the asurs are wiped off. Shiv says that before Vish they have already generated the poison called greed. Parvati feels that the time is near for the appearance of halahal. Mahakali decides to move ahead to face it.

Shiv stops her saying this is his duty and he would be facing it. Halahal appears and spreads through as Indra and the others too run. Parvati says she would face death before he does. Shiv stops her again and asks her to be his support and stand behind him. Parvati asks him to promise her that he would remain safe for her sake. Shiv promises that he remains with her always and also that she is his strength. Shiv takes huge form and walks into the sea. Nrayan fears that Parvati might lose herself if something happens to Shiv. Shiv accumalates the halahal and drinks off it. Parvati loses her calm and takes form of Mahakali as Narayan tries to calm her so the world does not come to an end by her anger. He asks her to be careful as now her role is of a savior and not of a destroyer. Kali says she will handle the situation and find a solution to this situation soon enough. Kali takes form of Ma Tara who walks towards Shiv. Devi Tara sucks away the halahal but Narayan stops her saying the vish is spreading in the world once again. She then stops the halahal in Shiv’s throat forever and saves the world and also Mahadev. Parvati praises Shiv and his sacrifice for the world and announces the memory of the day as Shivratri.