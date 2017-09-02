Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 2nd September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Parvati finds her children with six Kritikas, Mahakali curses Agnidev and Ganga

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with Lalitha Devi puts an end to Bandasur. Rathi seeks forgiveness of her for cursing her and also being unable to protect her husband’s ashes. Devi Lalitha gives Rathi a boon that Kaamdev will take rebirth in dwaapar and then she will too become a mother. Parvati (Pooja B Sharma) takes form once again and walks towards her energy seed to give birth to her child. Taadkasur stands watching this and decides never to let this happen. he throws an attack at it and Ganga carries the seed away to protect it from the asurs. Taadkasur blocks Ganga and she loses the seed which is broken into six parts and flown away in the waterfall. Taadkasur is happy to have destroyed his end and that now he is immortal. Parvati is distraught and Shiv tries to comfort her. Agnidev and Ganga seek Shiv’s (Saurabh Raaj Jain) forgiveness for being incapable of protecting the unborn child. Shiv is silent but Parvati is inconsolable and she turns into Kaali. She says she cannot forgive them both. She asks Agnidev why he touched the agni punj when he could not protect it. She blames him for putting her child at risk. She also blames Ganga for being unable to protect her sister’s child.

She curses both of them, she tells Agnidev that no one will ever come close to him anymore and if anyone does then they would be burnt. She tells Ganga that she would be dirtied every day as the entire world will wash their sins in her. Ganga cries as she explains herself saying they both had tried to protect the child and their aim was pure. Kaali asks them to look at her curses with another perspective. She tells Ganga that she would be called the mother among the world and also she would wash every sin. As for Agni he would be the sign of purity as anything he touches will be purified too. They thank Kali for the boons. Shiv tells Kaali that she is not bound by him or any other powers and that if she wants she can very well go against the boon and kill Taadkasur. Kaali says the limits have already been crossed with a mother being separated from her child.(Also Read: Devi Lalitha takes form to put an end to Bhandasur, Mahakali stops Shiv from opening his third eye)

Tadkasur says he is now the undisputed king of the three worlds and that the only thing that could have killed him is now destroyed. Shumbh is still skeptical as he says that the complete war is not yet over and that they should not be very happy. Kaali arrives there and she walks towards Shumbh to kill him as she blames him for starting this by making Bandasur. Tadkasur stands before Shumbh and mocks Kali to be bound by her husband’s boon and says that a woman can never go beyond her husband’s words. Kaali threatens Tadkasur that one day without breaking Shiv’s boon she will put an end to him and also see death in his eyes. Vishnu is worried about the outcome of this war between Kaali and Tadkasur. Shiv says she is a mother and he also says he trusts Kaali that she would never insult the boon he gave and also control her anger. Laxmi blames the two men to never be able to understand the kind of pain Parvati might be passing through. Parvati arrives there and tells Shiv that she knows that every decision of his has a far fetched aim and she will not question him for allowing this to happen. She leaves to the place where the six part of her child fell so she could see it for the last time.

Vishni asks Shiv why he let her go when he knows that it is dangerous. Shiv says that Parvati is moving towards her destiny and she would face it. Parvati reaches the place where her unborn child’s parts fells and she tells Laxmi she can feel them but she does not know where they went on to. Laxmi sees the six parts protected in the lotuses as they swim on the river. As Parvati and Laxmi look on they see six women arrive there and they take the six children into their arms as they say that the kids are their own. Parvati is astonished as she says that she knows that the children are hers. They follow the women to find out the truth. Shumbh tells Tadkasur that even if the agni punj is cut into six part it might remain as destructive as before infact now the child may attack from six different sides. They too leave to get the parts and destroy them forever. The Kritikas see the asurs following them and they run. Parvati and Laxmi too see them running.