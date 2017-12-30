Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 30th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Parvati decides to punish Mall-Mani while Shiv warns them both

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with Mall-Mani vowing to get Kali to them by hook or by crook. Parvati(Pooja B Sharma) walks angry as she remembers how Ganga got placed on Shiv’s(Saurabh Raaj Jain) head. There is blasts around as she she steps on the earth. Narayan and Laxmi discuss how only Shiv can calm Kali and even though they are away from each other they still are each others fulfillment. Bhoomi Devi arrives before Indra and other Panchthathvs who are worried about Mall and Mani. Indra gets worried as he sees her wounded and she tells him how Parvati anger has injured her and now maybe she might lose her life too soon. Narayan asks Shiv how he is going to handle Parvati who can lose her temper by a slightest move from Asurs. Shiv says that like everyone else from time to time so will Mall and Mani learn a lesson of life from mahakali herself. Narayan tells Shiv that soon Mall and Mani will cross all limits to get Parvati. Mall and Mani walk towards a settlement of rishis and create havoc their as they know Parvati will not be able to bear the death rishis and children.

Parvati sees them attacking kids and she is angered by this. Shiv and Vishnu with Laxmi arrive in time to handle the situation as Mall is happy who tells Shiv that he intended to bring them here as now Parvati is alone and no one can stop her from becoming Kali again. Parvati is faced by a battalion of asurs who instigate Parvati to lose her temper. Mall and Mani are happy as she is getting angered. Parvati tells the asurs that she does not need to be with Shiv to be complete but she herself is Shiv. Shiv tells Mall that in response to any attack on Kali any of her Bhakts may become present. He asks them to come to the right way orelse they might have to pay bad as they are not aware the power of her worship. Shani asks the asurs to come to right way orelse he will make them. Shani presents himself to Parvati and she says that she needs him not as she has left Kailash. Shani says that he has to be here as there has been an imbalance created. Shiv tells Mall that Shani is his own creation and only Shiv, Shakti or Shani can get this balance back.(Also Read: Shiv will have to win Parvati in her human form)

Shani kills everyone of the asurs. Mani understands that this is the power of worship but Mall is not ready to give up as he plays his last card. Parvati feels herself losing her temper as she asks Shani to leave immediately and warning him that he is not safe here. Shani refuses to leave as infront of him Parvati takes the form of Kali. Mall is happy and threatens to take Kali over soon. Shiv though is confident that the solution to thsi problem is none other than Shani himself. Shani reminds Kali of the time she had given him a boon where she had reinstated Sun. Kali calms down and becomes Parvati again. Soon the Asurs attack again and Shani seeks Parvati’s permission to handle the situation and she does. Shani destroys them all. Mani is happy to have been defeated by Kali. Shiv appreciates Mani and his Bhakti. He then asks Mani why he went wrong when he was such a huge bhakt. Mani says that he wants his mother with him. Shiv says that there is huge differences between Mani and Mall then why are they together. Mani is reminded of when Parvati had eaten his offering even while she knew his intentions. Mani is left sad and Shiv thinks that Mani’s journey has just begun. Shani leaves as he says he says he is now free of her debt on him.

Parvati thinks that now is the time Mall and mani have to think over Shiv’s advise and decide on their fate as she continues on her own journey. Shiv warns the bothe of them as he leaves. Mani understands and tells his brother that they are wrong. Mall says that he too has learnt something from Shiv. Mani runs to meet Parvati but Mall makes Mani prisoner. Shiv tells Parvati that she needs to rescue the lives of Mall and Mani like she has done in the past with her bhakts. Parvati says she is ready to save them but they would need to face her wrath before that for their evil. Mall with his brother held hostage kills his asurs who revolt against him. Mani tries to stop him in vain. Mall makes preparations to get Kali as Mani asks him to stop. Mall asks him how he can trust Shiv more than his own brother. Mall says that Shiv has created differences between them two as he knew that it was simple for Mani to get her here with his bhakti. Mani falls for this as he agrees with his brother and also joins him in his plan.