Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 3rd March 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Lord Shiva and Mahakali team up to defeat Jalandhar

Mahakali starts with a fight between Jalandhar and Kartik. He thinks Parvati will come to the battlefield. Jalandhar attacks Kartik and he gets wounded badly. Shiv tells Parvati that this is a war. Parvati says Jalandhar has played the game of illusions and he is playing a foul game. She says I have seen his trickery and now Mahakali will punish him. Shiv tells Parvati to remember the promise given to Vrinda.Jalandhar tells Kartik/Ganesha that he is more powerful than the Gods. He says I will defeat Shiva and occupy Mount Kailash. Lord Ganesha tells Jalandhar that he will fight him. He says you will be killed if you fight me. Ganesha says he is an able warrior and gives a tough fight to him. Jalandhar traps him. Parvati says I must go as Mahakali but Shiva stops her. He sends an avatar of himself, Veerbhadra to fight Jalandhar.

Lord Vishnu says the fight between Veerbhadra – Jalandhar will destory the world. Jalandhar taunts Lord Shiva’s weak army. Vishnu is worried about the safety of the world. Parvati says we will find a way to destroy Jalandhar and save the world as well. The fight between Jalandhar and Veerbhadra is quite fiecre. Shukracharya gets worried. Lord Indra is worried as Jalandhar manages to defeat Veerbhadra as well. He tries to attack Shiva. Parvati takes Mahakali avatar and faces him. She asks Jalandhar why does she see fear in his eyes. Mahakali says I will show you what fear is. She says I know about the boons granted to you by Lord Brahma and I will respect them. She says you do not deserve them. She says I will teach you and your allies a lesson. She says you could have used your strength for good things but you did not. Jalandhar says I have a strong army. Mahakali kills his soldiers. Lord Vishnu says Mahakali will finish his army and he will finally face you in the battle. Shukracharya pleads to Mahakali to save his life saying he did not intend to attack Shiv Parivaar. He tells Mahakali to show Jalandhar the right path.

Lord Shiva enters the battlefield, where Mahakali says she will retreat now. She tells him to conclude the war. Lord Shiva says I was responsible for your creation and I will finish you as well. Lord Vishnu tells Lakshmi that we have to be prepared as Shiva’s third eye will open and the world will come to an end. Jalandhar tries to find a way to beat him but Mahakali faces him. She says I will not kill you but I can definitely restrict you. She says you have to fight it out till the end. She cages him inside a ring of fire. Mahakali says this is your life’s final test where you have to fight Mahadev. Jalandhar mocks Lord Shiva saying you Gods only know how to attack the helpless. Mahadev tells Jalandhar to surrender before him. He says we will fight without weapons. Jalandhar falls down but continues taunting Shiva. He says how will you finish me if you do not use your Trishul. He says how will you kill me if you do not use your Trishul. Mahadev says Shiv and Shakti are one.

Mahakali says I will tell you how you will meet your death. She enters the ring of fire and tells Shiva that she will immerse his wrath in her. Mahakali tells him to reduce Jalandhar to ashes. Lakshmi says his fire will destroy Ganga as well. Lord Shiva releases her from his matted hair.Mahakali absorbs the fire of Shiva’s eyes and converts it to a golden discus (Divya Sudarshan Chakra). It is revealed that the creation of the discus was planned by Mahakali. She says this Chakra will end your longing for Sati and it is time to end Jalandhar.