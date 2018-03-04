Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, 4th March 2018, Written Update of Full Episode: Jalandhar merges into Shiva after realising his mistake

In Mahakali, Lord Shiva destroys Jalandhar after a fight. He understands that Shiva and Shakti is same and asks for forgiveness. As a dying wish, he says no one should mourn my death. He enters into Mahadev’s soul. Lord Shiva and Parvati say that we will celebrate Holi in Kailash. Kartik and Ganesha want to play with colours. Parvati talks about colours. She says blue is the colour of compassion. The Goddess brings the colours from flowers. She says sky blue is colour of omnipresence while green colour represents Shringaar ras. She explains the significance of all the hues to everyone. She tells people to start playing Holi. However, Shiv stops them and says we need to include colours like white. He says you represent the colour white for me, Gauri. Lastly, he talks about black, which is the colour of Mahakali. Ganesha tells Lord Shiva to start the festivities. He applies colour on Parvati.

Kartik plays Holi with Shukraacharya, the teacher of the Asuras. Lord Shiva says that some problem is coming that will spoil Kartik and Parvati’s relationship. Kartik tells a repentant Lord Indra to come and enjoy the festival. Indra tells Kartik that he has helped him in the battles in the Southern region. Kartik remembers a pretty princess whom he met there. Kartik says some problem is brewing somewhere. Parvati tells Mahadev that she is worried about the earth. The gods of the five elements (Earth, Water, Fire, Sky and Wind) request Parvati to come and save the planet. Mahadev says this might mark the beginning of a new problem. Parvati energizes the five elements. Lord Ganesha says I hope this transmission of energy is not painful for the Goddess. He tried to stop it but Shiva stops him. Parvati goes into a trance. Ganesha tells Mahadev to revive Parvati. The elements feel happy that they are stronger now. They also worry about what is bothering them. The princess comes to visit Kartik and wants to see the festivities in Kailash. Kartik feels shy. The girl asks him to apply colour on her. She takes his promise that he will come again and visit her. Parvati thanks Shukracharya for coming for the functions. Kartik reaches late for the festivities.

It is later revealed that demon Arunasur had sent the girl as a ploy to trap Kartik. He is a demon who does not believe in the existence of God.