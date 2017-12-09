Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 9th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: An ego clash between the Tri-Deviyaan foreseen by Narayan

Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai starts with a war at happening between the Devtas and Asurs as the devtas promise to avenge for all the wars the asurs have raged against them. Andhak says he would face Indra as Ushana tries to stop him and tell him that the Devtas have already taken in the amrut. Indra warns Andhak says that he would give him a chance because he is Parvati’s (Pooja B Sharma) son. Andhak though is not listening and strikes at Indra. Indra informs him finally that they have already consumes the amrut so Andhak and his strikes go waste. Indra strikes Andhak and he falls dead. Parvati is grieved as she arrives at the place with Shiv (Saurabh Raaj Jain). Indra seeks forgiveness of Parvati but she is angered on seeing him with his weapon. She takes form of Kali and asks them about the injustice levied towards the asurs. She demands justice and asks Shiv to get the asurs back to life. Shiv says it would not be possible as they have to maintain a balance in the nature. Shiv calms Kali by taking her away for a while and reminding her that she is the jagat janani and she can retrieve the lives with the use of sanjeevini.

Kali calms down back to Parvati. Parvati them tells Ushana that justice would be served. Ushana tells her that he realises now that Andhak is actually a dev as he is Shivansh so he was wrong in what he did but even the devtas have been wrong in deceiving them. Parvati tells him about the sanjeevni and he gives the boon to Ushana asking him to use it for the good of the asurs and not use it for anything bad as then the results would be terrible. Ushana understands the meaning of Parvati’s blessing to Dhurvasa. Ushana gives life the the fallen asurs and also Andhak. Andhak tells Parvati that he knew she would save him. Later Shiv warns Parvati about dire consequences as they interfered with the timeline. Andhak pledges to take over Mahakali so that he can alter time and so he is the only son to Mahakali. The devtas thank and praise Mahakali and Shiv for the samudra manthan as Sarasvati tells Laxmi that her sacrifice was the greatest for the manthan. Vishnu sees a ego clash between the trideviyan. Parvati observes that Saraswati and Laxmi have equal credit to the fruit of the manthan. Chandals make preparations to go visits the kailash while the kailash prepares for a grand feast.