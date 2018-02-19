Mahanati team finds their Bhanumathi in Anushka Shetty!

Mahanati is one of the most exciting upcoming projects in 2018. It is based on the life of yesteryear actress, Savithri. The film will have Keerthy Suresh in the lead, as she takes on the role of the renowned South actress. From the first rushes, fans couldn’t get over the uncanny resemblance between the real actress and Keerthy. Apart from Keerthy, the film will also star known faces like Samantha Ruth Prabhu who plays Jamuna, her close confidante, Dulquer Salmaan who plays Gemini Ganesan, her husband, Vijay Devarakonda, Shalini Pandey. Just when the project could not get any bigger, we possibly have another actor coming on board. She stormed the box office recently with her modern day thriller. This South actress is currently top of her game. We are talking about Anushka Shetty. Also Read: Exclusive: Keerthy Suresh opens up about working with Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha in Mahanati like never before!

As per ongoing reports, the actress has been roped in to play Bhanumathi, one of Savithri’s famous contemporaries. Bhanumathi was one of the most power actors of her time. in fact it said that Savithri became a superstar because of her as the films she rejected were passed on to Savithri! “The role requires a mature performer who can carry off the veteran’s egoistic attitude, which was her famous character trait,” stated a deccan chronicle report. No wonder, Anushka Shetty has been roped in for this film.

When Keerthy Suresh was asked about working with Nag Ashwin who is only one film old, here’s what she had to say to Bollywoodlife – “We had the narration session for almost three hours. Until someone else has told, I would have never known or felt that the director has little experience. The very thought of making a biopic on Savitri amma itself is very mature. Not everybody can think like that or pull it off as he did. I never had any apprehensions about his experience because he has done his part well.”

The film is expected to hit theatres at the end of March in Tamil and Telugu. Reports suggest the film might be dubbed in Malayalam as well.