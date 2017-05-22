Mahasangam- Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi 22nd May 2017: Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay saves Sahil after escaping an explosion thanks to Rudra, Omkara drives Svetlana out finally

The much awaited Mahasangam- Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi finally has some very much needed closures coming along. First and foremost we have an end-hopefully so- to the entertaining villain since long-Svetlana, also we have Shivika’s weak spot-Sahil back home hale and hearty. Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) is seen travelling to the place located by Khanna to get his beloved brother-in-law, Sahil. Shivaay asks Khanna about a van. Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) is busy discussing gym on phone when he overhears Nayantara(Anjali Mukhi) discussing with somebody about some bachcha and also a van which if Shivaay tries to open will have gruesome effects. Rudra gets the point-Shivaay bhaiya’s life in danger. Now he tries to call Shivaay who is busy on his phone all the way to the place. He reaches there with Omkara(Kunal Jaisingh), Shivaay asks Omkara about Rudra call, Omkara too gets the call but both of them avoid the call in a bid to protect their younger brother. Rudra is angry that they take him so lightly(we are too!), now he speeds away to the machchi market to save his brothers. Khanna shows them the van but warns them that probably some danger awaits for them in the van. Shivaay will not hear anything over Sahil right now, Om agrees but he decides to go with Shivaay to the van. As Shivaay and Om are preparing to open the door we see a bomb inside ready to explode as soon as they open the door. Rudra saves the day and pulls his brothers away as the van goes up in flames. Shivaay is devastated that probably Sahil was in it but he gets Nayantara’s call who tells him to stop searching for Sahil at once. Omkara tells Shivaay they would go on the mission together but Shivaay won’t have it and asks Om to go home with Rudra and act normal.

On the other hand the Omkara and team trying to awaken the real Svetlana(Reyhna Malhotra) has trouble coming towards their door when they see the evil Svety sneaking towards Om’s room. Omkara asks Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and the ladies to get the real one to Jahnvi’s (Mreenal Deshraj) room at once as he tries to divert the evil one. He comes out and meets Svetlana telling her why she is trying to win him back when she knows he is a married man. Svetlana (the evil) is confused as she does not remember doing that, Omkara plays the game and tells her she tried putting her arms around him and falling on him just a while back at the staircase. Svetlana thinks that probably he saw the real one and is happy he did not talk to her. She goes to the staircase trying to find the real one, but sees nothing. Suddenly something in Omkara’s lie hits her. She thinks if Omkara met the real one near the staircase why was he coming from the opposite direction, she understands that her plan has been leaked. The team finally sees light when the real Svety comes to consciousness. Gauri though who is in the kitchen to make glucose is attacked by the evil one who drags an unconscious Gauri to the freezer and locks her in.(Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Daadi senses tension between Omkara and Gauri)

The real one tells her story to Om, Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee) and Jahnvi. She asks for water and Om goes in search of Gauri. He reaches the kitchen to see the spilled glucose glass on the floor and comes out searching for Gauri. Svetlana welcomes him with the freezer and tells him that his wife is locked in. She threatens to decrease the temperature if he does not give her the real Svetlana back. Anika (Surbhi Chandna) is interrupted by Nayantara who wants Anika to help her decide on one room in the palace. Anika takes her around the house and the woman rejects room after room, finally zeroing in on Sahil’s room. Anika loses it when the woman asks for the room, and asks her if Sahil would come “swimming” to this room. Anika walks off in huff. Anika comes to her room and gets a call from Sahil’s friend’s mom who informs her of the special leave Sahil has taken from the school. Anika is now left thinking about this and she finds meaning in what Shivaay said at the table. She immediately calls Shivaay, who is at the fish market. She wants to help even as Shivaay promises that he owes it to Sahil and he would get him back at all costs. Finally Shivaay takes her on video call and shows her the place he is in, she notices boats around and remembers Nayantara speaking about Sahil “swimming”. She asks Shivaay to search in it.

Omkara is in a fix and remembers all that Gauri ever did for him, Svetlana too vents out her venom for Chulbul & Gauri as she is lost in it Omkara takes the opportunity and attacks her with a flower vase. He hits the switch and the temperature of the freezer falls to -5. Svetlana gives him the news that soon his wife would freeze to death. Buama interrupts the situation and speaks of handing over the real one in exchange for Gauri. Svetlana the evil one takes the opportunity to aim at the real one but Omkara comes in between. As the bullet is fired we see the gun shaken off from the evil one’s hand as the police enter and overpower her. Omkara runs to the freezer and gets his Gauri out. He tries to awaken her but in vain. Buama gives the police proof as a video in which she made the real Svetlana record a video confessing all of the evil one’s sins as the real Svetlana hides away. Buama checks Gauri’s pulse and asks Om to give her CPR to save her. Om hesitantly though gives Gauri CPR and she wakes up. Omkara drags Svetlana out and Gauri decides to leave the house as Om had asked her. She knows her work is done and is thankful to God that Svetlana is out of Om’s life.

Shivaay brings Sahil back to Anika. Anika, Shivaay and Sahil have a family moment hugging each other and an angry Anika walks in to drag the fake mother out. Shivaay pulls her away and calms her down. He says he wants to find out who else is involved with Nayantara and so she needs to support him and they need to work together, she agrees. Nayantara taunts Pinky(Nikita Anand) over Shivaay listening to his mom-in-law more than mom. Pinky warns Nayantara not to let Shivaay ever know that she is involved in this.

Precap: Gauri walks out of Oberoi mansion with a heavy heart while after sometime Shivaay himself brings Gauri back and introduces her to the family as Om’s wife and Oberoi family’s daughter-in-law. Dadi says that all the functions for a bahu will be conducted for Gauri too as for Anika.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com