Mahasangam- Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi 23rd May 2017: Written Update of Full Episode: Shivika as well as Omkara-Gauri have their ring ceremony, Rudra takes off to Meerut

Mahasangam- Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi starts with an angry Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) shouting at Om(Kunal Jaisingh) for hiding Gauri’s(Shrenu Parikh) truth from the family and him. He brings Gauri back and the family is left amazed by this truth. Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee) and Jahnvi say that they already knew about this. Svetlana(Reyhna Malhotra) comes in again with the intention of killing Gauri but the family stands together this time and drive her out of the house. Later Om tries to talk to Shivaay and apologizes for hiding the truth. Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) makes them promise that they will never hide anything from each other again. Dadi decides to conduct all the functions for both her bahus beginning with ring ceremony that very day.

Later Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Gauri bond over their stories, Jahnvi (Mreenal Deshraj)brings Gauri her clothes and jewellery for the functions. Jahnvi asks Pinky(Nikita Anand) about Anika’s clothes and jewellery, Pinky taunts her saying she has already taken everything away. Rudra talks to Dadi about love and tells her that he is going for his friends marriage to Meerut, Dadi promises him that he would soon find his Ishbaaz love. The Oberoi brothers have their “Shut up Rudra” moment as they get ready. Later Shivaay is mesmerized seeing a beautiful Anika and holds her as she is about to stumble. As their romance is at its peak we have Omkara dragging Gauri for the function. The ring ceremony takes place and they all dance and enjoy while Buama worries about nothing going wrong with the family again. Nayantara(Anjali Mukhi) continues creating awkward situations for the family. Sahil comes out dancing from the hiding place he is kept so as to keep him away from Nayantara. Shivaay notices him and takes him away.(Also Read: Shivaay saves Sahil after escaping an explosion thanks to Rudra, Omkara drives Svetlana out finally)

The brothers and Anika-Gauri have their photo session, as Anika keeps talking and informing Gauri about throwing cow dung on Shivaay. Shivaay feels embarrassed but Anika is not to be stopped. Later Anika asks Gauri to speak up and Gauri too reveals her dangerous dictionary confusing Rudra.

Precap: Nayantara ask Pinky to give her the necklace she is wearing if she wants her help to throw Anika out of Shivaay’s life. Shivaay listens at the door. They both come out as Shivaay hides watching them.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com