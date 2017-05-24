Mahasangam- Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi 24th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Shivika team up to find the hidden enemy, Omkara asks Gauri to die

Mahasangam- Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi for the day has Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) trying his best to kick Nayantara (Anjali Mukhi) out while Om(Kunal Jaisingh) is having major trouble getting used to Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) around him and in his house. The couples along with Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) are discussing the new girls-read Anika(Surbhi Chandna) and Gauri -in the house. Anika tells everyone that the Oberoi brothers have a weird way of “loving”-they fight first and then fall in” love”. Her description of “LOVE” makes somebody very happy-Shivaay- who was obviously yearning to hear her say this(trust us Shivaay-so are we!). He teases her around the word and asks her what she was talking about. Anika tactfully changes the topic asking an awkward Gauri to speak up, she asks her if she is always so silent. Rudra clarifies saying she used to talk loads when enacting Chulbul. Gauri says no she speaks too much and her “gayya” back home gets tired of her talking. She also inform that she is pretty dangerous if messed with, Rudra wants some explanation as to what she would do, and there comes the Gauri wala dialogue”ek jaap pe diwar pe sata de”. Now the people remember hearing this before and all of them remember speaking to Gauri on Om’s phone. Anika asks her how they met and Gauri comes out with the bulldozer story. Anika not to be left behind says she broke Shivaay car glass too, to which Shivaay proudly informs about how she blew up his car into flames very recently. Rudra observes that both his bhabhis should come with a user manual like dictionary and also both his bhabhis would get along as they are”thod fod experts”. Here they make another observation which we would like to see as a reality soon-they observe that the girls can easily pass as real sisters.

Shivaay chances to observe Nayantara speaking to someone but before he can find out who it is they both disappear. Nayantara sneaks up on him asking him to give her some money as the people whom she owes money are after her post knowing she is his mom-in-law. Shivaay readily and casually agrees to it and walks off. This leaves Nayantara wondering how Shivaay is giving away without any fights, she immediately calls up her men to ask about Sahil, the person tells her Sahil is still with them. As Nayantara hangs up it is revealed that Khanna has this man at gunpoint to lie to Nayantara making her happy and carefree about the plan still being in her hand. Pinky(Nikita Anand) meets Nayantara in her room but on the way she has a sticker on her sandal coming out which she throws away, but it sticks to the door as she walks right into the door. Shivaay sneaks up outside the room and gets the sticker stick on his hand while he tries to get it off it sticks to the coat sleeve. Nayantara asks for Pinky’s diamond necklace in return for her help to drive Anika out. Pinky hesitantly gives it away as she walks out she asks Nayantara to check outside to see if the coast is clear. Shivaay hides and Nayantara post checking asks Pinky to go, She walks away in time that Shivaay is unable to see who the other person with Nayantara was. He immediately calls Anika downstairs to keep a watch on the staircase to see anyone coming down. Anika keeps and eye but our Rudra wants his Anika bhabhi right then, she tries to get him away and by then Pinky walks down and away. (Also Read: Shivika as well as Omkara-Gauri have their ring ceremony, Rudra takes off to Meerut)

Omkara takes Gauri to the room and asks her to get out of the house as he cannot bear her here. He says she is making excuses of staying in the house because she could easily get away from Kaali and his goons, then how can she not do that here. Gauri tells him she would leave now and walks out. As she comes down the other staircase Anika below notices her and runs to stop her. She takes Gauri to Jahnvi (Mreenal Deshraj) and Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee) telling them that probably Gauri is feeling lonely around. Buama calls up her Omkie and asks him to stay by his wife throughout. Omkara is again pissed to see Gauri back. He tells her he himself would now do the honors and drags her out just to be stopped by Dadi this time who tells Om not to miss his wify so much(we wish!) as till the marriage rituals are over Gauri will stay with her. Pinky comes in with her greatest weapon once again Kul Gothra pooja. She says now that even Om and his wife are ready to be added in the kul pathri they need to conduct the pooja very next day. Shivaay says a big “NO” he asks his mother why she is adamant about it. Om takes it as an opportunity and says if Shivaay does not wish it to be then he is ok with No Pooja. Finally Dadi convinces Shivaay for the pooja and says now that Anika has a mother in the house it is a very simple thing. Nayantara is delighted to have her name added in the pathri and Pinky has dreams of driving out the next day.

Dadi and Gauri are busy seeing pictures of Omkara and the brothers, Gauri is overwhelmed by the love the three brothers share. Omkara comes in -as per Dadi he cannot stay away from his wife! Omkara tells Dadi she should sleep to which Dadi asks why he wants her asleep!! Omkara gets a bit awkward but handles it, Dadi leaves them to talk. Om asks Gauri to get out of the house or die taking some poison -do whatever but he does not want her name in the Oberoi Kul Pathri. She is left in tears by the angry Omkie. Shivaay is greatly pissed at his mom for bringing him to this, he tells Anika he cannot argue with Dadi so he had to agree for the pooja. Anika suggests throwing Nayantara out that moment but Shivaay wants to find out who is involved from the house. Anika apologises for this mess but Shivaay won’t take her apologies, he won’t have his Anika take any guilt for this mess that is probably his own mistake. Anika notices the sticker on Shivaay’s coat and asks him about it-it is a sticker with 5 on it. Shivaay tells her it was sticking on the door while he was spying on Nayantara. She throws it away as they consider it unimportant.

Next morning we have all the ladies busy preparing for the Kul Gothra pooja. Nayantara sees out AWWW-DORABLE couple Shivika coming down the staircase and says her daughter is looking gorgeousness. Rudra says she is his bhabhi, Nayantara corrects saying she is her daughter but Rudra won’t have it and says she is not! They look at each other as Nayantara misses Rudra’s last point. Anika becomes “jhansi ki rani” once again as she sees her “so called mommie” flirting openly with her Sasurji. Shivaay stops her and asks her to bear the woman a little longer till they put their plan into action. Anika asks Prinku(Subha Rajput) to get some flowers from the porch and asks her to wear sandals and not go barefoot. Prinku searches for her footwear and does not find them she asks Pinky to lend her slippers as they both have same size 5. The photo session is planned and our sad couple is asked to take the first pictures together- Om will not have it though-yet he is pushed into the frame with Gauri. Then comes Shivika’s turn and Anika wants to go for some urgent work and Shivaay wants the people to let her go, but Rudy being there no one escapes. He pushes them together and they have a beautiful picture. Shivaay asks Anika if she remembers the plan, Anika says yes and goes off. Anika sees Nayantara coming in her direction and starts her drama making a call and suddenly screaming about someone saying something. She then angrily walks off, a tensed Nayantara senses something wrong and follows her to see some goons at the gate talking to Anika. Anika later meets Nayantara and tells her some goons where searching for her and asking for 20lakhs. A scared Nayantara confesses to owe 12 lakhs to someone and asks Anika if she would lend her some money. Anika says she cannot and Nayantara herself has to clear the mess before Shivaay finds out as he would call the police immediately. Nayantara thinks of asking the sum from Shivaay and goes to talk to him but Shivaay starts the pooja as he sees her aiming towards him. She then looks at Pinky as Anika has her eyes on Nayantara. The pandit asks Shivaay to do the Maha aarthi. Here we have a re-creation of the first day magic where the three brothers do the aarthi together. ShivOmRu hold hands as they prepare for the Maha -Arthi.

Precap: The aarthi proceeds and Anika sees Nayantara walking off, she follows her and sees her speaking to someone. Anika does not see this someone and walks toward the place thinking that someone from the family is involved. Pinky is revealed to be speaking to Nayantara.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com