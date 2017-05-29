Mahasangam- Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi 29th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pinky mixes acid in mehendi and blames Anika for it, Ranvir prepares to marry Priyanka by force, ACP Bhavya Pratap Rathore to use Rudra as the scapegoat

Mahasangam- Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi is getting our anxiety levels up with Pinky(Nikita Anand) and her evil intentions slowly taking shape while Shivika -our super couple maybe heading towards some major testing times. The scene begins in the kitchen where Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) hugs his darling wifey-Anika(Surbhi Chandna) in full awkward public-read Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh)and Gauri(Shrenu Parikh)- view. The other couple in vicinity becomes real awkward when the Shivaay does not think twice before hugging his wifeey a second time and this time a longer one also explaining that it is really nice to hug your wife. Later though he brings in an awkward Gauri still standing at the door and makes her stand with a glaring Omkie. Shivaay suggests he would make something to lighten the air a bit. Anika suggests that she would make something and they can just wait but both Om and Shivaay are aware of how dangerous Anika and cooking can be so they say a rhyming “no”. Shivaay cooks as they dance around to “zindagi hass ke bithayenge”. The brothers notice how much the two girls have gelled as the two girls dance together without noticing their hubbies.

Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) is busy flirting with Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) when suddenly the house is raided by a gang-Goggle Gang. They hear gunshots and people run into hiding and Rudra loses Bhavya in the chaos. We see the gang of robbers ready to attack the house and Bhavya outside. Bhavya asks the gang if they really are the goggle gang and then we see a very changed version of the girl we have been seeing. She warns them and beats up the one who attacks her. She jumps over cars, and fires gun, finally the police take the gang in. One of the police officers come and salute our lady here. Here we realise that Bhavya is no normal girl but a police officer and actually under cover right now. Bhavya warns her subordinates to salute her not as she does not want anyone knowing the truth right now.

Next morning Anika and Gauri sit with Bua ma(Sushmita Mukherjee ) to select the dresses and jewellery for their mehendi. Both the girls end up up asking each other to select first as per their liking. Buama praises them for being so understanding with each other. Anika and Gauri say they have this feeling about being sisters more than sis-in-laws. Buama finally selects the dresses for them. Shivaay wakes up to no Anika on the bed and is surprised that she woke up so early. Anika walks in with her dress happily and bumps in to her curious hubby. He asks her the reason for her excitement in the morning and also that she woke up before him. Anika informs him that it is her mehendi and she is excited. Shivaay congratulates her for her wedding and asks her who the unlucky guy is. This gets them bickering and we just loveee it! Shivaay finally pulls her into his arms and refuses to let go, Anika has just one way out and she runs her hand through his precious hair and that has him pissed. She runs at the cue, Shivaay smiles a shy smile. There Gauri bring in tea and mehendi dress for Omkie and he is as usual his glaring self. He asks her to stop mingling with the people of the house so much and also taking this role of bahu too seriously. he walks off in a huff.(Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Surbhi Jyoti makes a comeback on the show with a hidden agenda)

Kamini( Amrapali Gupta) tells Ranvir(Ayush Anand) that they need to change their action plan and stop trying to make Priyanka(Subha Rajput) fall for him. Kamini asks him to force her into a marriage as that is the only way to get revenge from the Oberois. Rudra tells his friends that he misses his brothers in times like this and he screams at the mere fall of a plate. The police come in and inform them that the goons have been caught and now it is safe. Bhavya too walks in and tells her friends that she hid in the bathroom. Rudra jumps in to take charge and credit. He says he played a very important part in driving the goons away he called the commissioner. He goes on and on about how smart and courageous he is when Bhavya gets a call. She says its her parents and moves a little distance to talk. It is her superior who congratulates her for nabbing the gang, Bhavya is on some secret mission here, she tells her superior that she has found an idiot here whom they can use for their main mission, she means Rudra.

Anika bumps into Pinky as she is preparing for the mehendi and Pinky does not waste time in opening her mouth and going on and on about how she hates her and how she will soon make Anika her ex-bahu. She finally asks Anika to get the mehendi from the kitchen and also mix an oil in it which is lying near it. Anika has tears whelming in her eyes while she walks toward the kitchen and she bumps into a concerned Shivaay. She lies to him that something went into her eyes. Shivaay helps her and tells her she needs to write his name in her mehendi. They have lovey-dovey moment-which probably we might miss for a while soon and we do not like the thought. Anika mixes the oil in the bottle with the mehendi and Pinky is happy her plan is working out. Prinku comes there to take Anika. Buama and Jahnvi ask Pinky where Anika is and scold her for allowing Anika to work when it is her own mehendi. Pinky stops Anika and asks her to sit while she will carry the mehendi. She purposely drops some of the mehendi on the floor for Shivaay to see. Shivaay notices the carpet burn where the mehendi fell. Pinky prepares to put her hand in the mehendi and suddenly Shivaay stops her throwing the mehendi down on the carpet. The carpet burns as the family is left shocked. Pinky blames Anika for mixing something in the mehendi as Pinky was about to put her hands in it. Anika is left shocked and in tears. Pinky makes a big scene and brings the house down with her wails. Anika silently tells Shivaay she did nothing. Shivaay makes us proud (but we do not know till when) by saying he trusts her obviously! This leaves Pinky shocked. Shivaay says Pinky had some misunderstanding and Anika can never do such a thing. Pinky walks away saying she does not wish to do any rasm. Shivaay apologizes to Om for ruining his function and promises he would bring Pinky back. Shivaay follows Pinky to her room. Om comes to Anika and asks her if she is fine, she cries as she tells Om she did nothing wrong, Om says he trusts her and Pinky definitely had a misunderstanding.

Ranvir comes into the house and Prinku drags him away before anyone notices him. Ranvir tells her he is hear to marry her as he loves her and he knows she loves him too. Prinku takes him to her room and tells him she cannot do this and asks him to go away. Ranvir forces her and tries to put the mangalsutra on her neck when Shivaay hears the commotion from outside Prinku’s room. He walks in to see Ranvir. He drags him down and beats him up as Prinku tries to stop him. Om stops Prinku as Shivaay kicks Ranvir around.

Precap: Shivaay questions Prinku about lieing to him for a guy like Ranvir, Anika tries to stop Shivaay who fumes at her and asks her to stay away when he is trying to speak to his sister, Pinky happily realises that Shivaay is a brother and plans to use it for her benefit. She calls up Kamini and Kamini asks her what is in it for Pinky , Pinky says this benefits both of them. Gauri cuts her hand while removing bangles and Om gets very concerned as he tends to her, Gauri asks him why is he in pain when it is she who hurt herself.