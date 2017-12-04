Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun film’s producers strongly oppose Rajinikanth’s 2.0

Producers Bunny Vas and DVV Danayya have vehemently opposed the release of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 in April 2018. Initially, 2.0 was slated to hit screens for January 25th, 2018 for the Republic Day weekend. However, due to massive CG work and a large chunk of post-production is still underway, the team has now finalised April 27th as the release date. However, Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu directed by Koratala Siva have already announced April 27th as the release date for their films.

“We always welcome regional films in our state. But, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has announced a lot of release dates creating needless confusion among our peers. DVV Danayya and I have mutually decided to take up this issue with the producers’ council, and exhibitors association of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 2.0 will affect our plans. As of now, we will stand by our commitment,” said Bunny Vas who produces Naa Peru Surya.

Meanwhile, DVV Danayya has also requested the intervention of trade bodies to arrive at an amicable solution on the release issue. In a series of tweets, he posted: “Tollywood has always respected and embraced other language cinema. But a bigger project like Robo 2.0 changing their release dates has caused confusion among producers. All the Telugu movie producers who are releasing in the months of Apr and May are in discussions to avoid any competition among ourselves. However, this sudden announcement by ROBO 2 team to release in the month of April has left all the Telugu releases to further confusion. At this juncture, we request the trade bodies to take a conscious call and arrive at an amicable solution. #Mahesh24 #2Point0.” [sic]

Now, the makers of 2.0 are busy with the post-production work and are planning to release the teaser and trailer in the first quarter of 2018. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 has Akshay Kumar playing the villain role.

(Text by – Surendhar MK)