Mahesh Babu fans will be disappointed, SPYder release delayed

Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his much-talked about film – SPYder. This film marks marks the first collaboration between a talented actor – Mahesh Babu and talented director – AR Murugadoss. This power packed combo is teaming up for a high octane actioner. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, and SJ Suryah will be playing the lead antagonist. The movie was geared up an EID release on June 23. In fact, this Telugu superstar was to clash with a Bollywood superstar – Salman Khan, as Tubelight is set to release on the same day. For reasons unknown, SPYder got pushed to an August release. Now the latest reports state, the film will release in September around Dussehra. The team is expected to wrap up by June 2nd. Also Read: Spyder first look: Mahesh Babu oozes charm and sex appeal in this AR Murugadoss spy thriller

After much delay, the first look of SPYder was unveiled last month. Mahesh Babu looked more stylish than ever in the first look poster. In this movie, he will be playing a stylish IPS officer. Also producers claim, this is going to be an upgraded version of Vijay’s Thuppakki. Interestingly, that film was also directed by AR Murugadoss. This time, the makers are going to up the ante for the action sequences. Expect a 2.0 updated version of Thuppakki. In fact, the team headed to Vietnam to shoot a special sequence. Reportedly, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s 24th project has already gone on floors. For this film, he is reuniting with his Srimanthudu director – Koratala. The release date has already been locked – Jan 2018. The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be finalised.