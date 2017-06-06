Mahesh Babu steps down but Allu Arjun is ready to take on Salman Khan

It’s a given that when Salman Khan is readying himself to release a film, nobody dares to pit their film against his. Forget about that…at times they don’t release the films even after a week later. That’s because Salman doesn’t just release a film but unleashes a storm which sets the cash registers ringing madly. So everyone tries to stay away from that storm lest it stomps on them. It could be a reason behind Mahesh Babu’s Spyder not clashing with Tubelight on June 23. But Allu Arjun has no such fear. His DJ is releasing on the same day and the response the trailer got proves why the actor is not bothered by Salman Khan at all. (Also read: What’s common between Salman Khan and Mahesh Babu? Find out!)

Mahesh Babu’s Spyder was supposed to rival Tubelight earlier. But due to some unexplained reason, the makers decided to push it further. Earlier it was said that the film will see an August release but the teaser which was released recently revealed it will come out on Dussehra. It’s a killer combo of A R Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu which has everyone very excited about the film. In fact, the teaser too is extremely cool and stylish. The fact that they apparently wrapped the film only recently must have been a reason behind it.

As for Allu Arjun, the DJ trailer has created a storm. His Brahmin as well as assassin swag seemed to have got the right response everywhere. The actor’s dialogues have made his fans go crazy. Clearly, people are waiting for this film to release which might have given him the confidence to take on Salman Khan.

Well, Tubelight has been getting good buzz everywhere and this Eid too will be Salman-struck. We will have to wait and watch what happens eventually for both the movies.