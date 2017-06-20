Mahesh Babu to play a Chief Minister in his next with Koratala Siva?

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, SPYder has not even hit theaters but discussions are already on regarding his next. Fans are very excited because Mahesh is teaming up with Koratala Siva again. Last time, they came together they created the super hit Srimanthudu. Latest reports by Pinkvilla state the actor has finally wrapped up work on SPYder and has joined the sets of his next today.

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will play the role of a Chief Minister. Now that’s an avatar we haven’t seen the Telugu superstar in before! Surely it will be a character to look forward to. There were rumours that Pooja Hegde was approached for this film. But other reports state that Kiara Advani might star opposite the Telugu actor. The film is reportedly called -Bharath Ane Nenu. The report further adds that a huge set of the Legislative Assembly will be erected for the movie. Considering Mahesh Babu’s character is political in nature, this set up plays an important role. What we are most look forward to is Mahesh Babu’s brand new avatar for this film. Also Read: SPYder teaser: Mahesh Babu’s hi-tech-spider camera and Harris Jayaraj’s BGM steal the show in this promo

But before we get to see him play Chief Minister, He will be playing an intelligence officer in SPY-der. This is going to be a high profile, high-octane actioner considering action genius AR Murugadoss is helming the project. This is the first time, the two have teamed up. Producers claim SPY-der will be a 2.0, upgraded version of Vijay’s Thuppakki. We already caught a glimpse of the upgrade in the teaser wherein a high tech SPY camera hogged all the limelight. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah. The music has been composed by Harris Jayaraj. The film is set for a grand Dussehra release on September 29. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Paisa Vasool and Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran have locked in on the same date. This is going to be one serious heavy duty clash between Mahesh Babu, Nandamuri Balakrishnan and Sivakarthikeyan.