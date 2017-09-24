Surprise surprise! Mahesh Babu to play the lead in Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli’s next

The rumours were there, but the confirmation came just now. SS Rajamouli is ready to make his next movie, and it will have Mahesh Babu in the lead. While there is not verified details for the genre of the movie, a report in India Today states that the movie will begin its shoot by November or December 2018. That’s quite a huge break for Rajamouli, who is still savouring the super-success of India’s highest grossing movie of all time at home.

Though Rajamouli had worked with Telugu superstars like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, Nithiin, Naani earlier, this is the first time he will be working with Mahesh Babu. With Baahubali 2 becoming such a huge milestone in Indin cinema, expectations are sky high from the project and fans would be wanting less than grand from them.

Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, will be awaiting his next big release in SPYder, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. Touted to be made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the spy thriller also stars Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead and SJ Suryah as the main antagonist. The movie is scheduled to release on September 27. After that, there is also Koratala Siva’s Bharat Ane Nenu and Vamshi Paidipally’s film where he will play the lead. Vamshi’s movie will also be Mahesh Babu’s 25th film.

Coming to Baahubali 2, the movie starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nasser, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. It became the first Indian movie to gross more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide (though Dangal overtook its collections). It is also the highest grossing movie in Bollywood in India too with its dubbed version earning more than Rs 500 crore at the box office.