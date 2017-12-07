Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu isn’t scared of clashing with Rajinikanth’s 2.0, will release on April 27

As you all know, Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar’s 2.0’s latest move to release on April 27th, 2018 has not gone down well among Telugu producers who had planned to release their mega budget films starring Telugu superstars. The film’s in question are Mahesh Babu‘s Bharat Ane Nenu and Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya that had locked in on this release date way. In fact one of the producers requested the council to intervene and come to a solution for this matter. “We always welcome regional films in our state. But, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has announced a lot of release dates creating needless confusion among our peers. DVV Danayya and I have mutually decided to take up this issue with the producers’ council, and exhibitors association of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 2.0 will affect our plans. As of now, we will stand by our commitment,” stated one of the producers. Also Read: The making of 2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar had one hell of a time working in this much-anticipated sequel

If you look at it, their concern is valid considering 2.0’s release around the same time is likely to affect both movies. As per the latest update, Mahesh 24 is not budging, they are still going ahead with 27th April, despite 2.0’s announcement. ‘#BharathAneNenu updates. Team #Mahesh24 confirms again that the film will hit screens on April 27th, 2018 despite #2Point0 announcement. First look date yet to be finalized.’ states Surendhar MK. Looks liek Mahesh 24 is not scared of 2.0. In other news, their second schedule will commence ion December 13 and will go on till 26th December. The team is yet to lock in n the first look date. There are no updates on Naa Peru Surya as of now.

This is the second time 2.0 has moved its release date. Initially the film was to release in Diwali this year but owing to pending CG work, the film was moved to next year on January 26th, 2018. But unfortunately, the film has not neared its completion on CG work and that’s why the team had move the release date once again.

Films releasing on the same day is not an uncommon phenomenon. Here’s hoping the three films come to an understanding and come to an amicable solution.