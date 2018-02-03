Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu team completes shoot of climax scene

Mahesh Babu‘s Bharath Ane Nenu is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Recently, the makers released the film’s poster and an audio broadcast to introduce his character from the film. According to the latest reports, the unit has been shooting an action sequence for last few days. As per the reports, this is a climax scene of the movie and finally they have completed it. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 27, 2018. The movie is directed by Siva Koratala. Mahesh Babu will be featuring in the role of the chief minister of the state in this political drama. Mahesh Babu will be romancing Kiara Advani in this movie. Kiara will be making her ollywood debut with Bharath Ane Nenu. She was previously appreciated for her role of Sakshi Dhoni in the biopic of Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni, which was titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. (Also Read: Bharath Ane Nenu audio teaser: Mahesh Babu becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Republic Day)

While talking about Mahesh Babu, in an interview, Kiara said, “He would often check the monitor even if it was my close up because he always looks at a scene in a holistic way. You’ll often see him cracking a joke and having a good laugh which lightens the mood on set even if it’s a heavy day at work. Everyone on the sets of Bharat Ane Nenu is passionate about their job and that’s why the process of shooting the film has never felt like work,” Kiara adds. Ask her if she had any jitters before joining the shoot and pat comes her reply, “The only jitters I had was getting my lines right without retakes, but having those jitters was good as that made me over-prepare and by the time I got on set I was a pro and I didn’t require a prompter (laughs).”

