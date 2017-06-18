Mahesh Babu’s SPY-der teaser has impressed fans the most

In the last two months, fans have been treated to the first rushes of some of the most exciting south films of 2017. It began with Allu Arjun’s DJ where the actor’s new avatar surprised fans big time. After playing some heavy duty, stylish characters, he took on the role of a traditional Brahmin caterer. The surprise elemnt worked instantly with fans. Soon after there was Thala Ajith’s Vivegam teaser that featured the star in his most stylish avatar till date. The promo also boasted of rich, compelling visuals. The came along Mahesh Babu‘s SPYder promo that created quite a furore – Because a hi-tech SPY-der like camera stole the limelight form the Telugu superstar. Rana Daggubati added to the excitement when he launched his upcoming movie – Nene Raju Nene Mantri’s teaser. If all this wasn’t enough Dhanush launched his upcoming mvoie – VIP2’s teaser too! Thta’s when we at Bollywoodlife decided to conduct a poll to find out form our readers as to whichc teaser impressed them the most! We now have the results with us! Mahesh Babu’s SPY-der was most liked by fans as it received a whopping 84% votes! Clearly the hi-tech, hi-fi spy-DER caught everyone’s eye for its detailing and intricacy. It was very clear from the promo that this was going to be one of the most visually advanced spy films of South cinema. Also Read: SPYder teaser: Mahesh Babu’s hi-tech-spider camera and Harris Jayaraj’s BGM steal the show in this promo

SPY-der marks the collaboration of two talented personalities – Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss. In this film, the actor plays an intelligence officer. Producers claim this is going to be the 2.0 verison fo Thuappakki. So, if the atcion scenes in Vijay’s film blew you away get ready to be stunned with SPY-der! The action sequences are going to be intense, powerpacked and high on visuals. The team in fact shot a few scenes in Vietnam. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah. The mvoie is a bi-lingual release in Telugu and Tamil. It is all set to hit theatres this Dussehra!