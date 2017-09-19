Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER passed with U/A certificate in Telugu, Tamil version yet to be censored

Superstar Mahesh Babu‘s forthcoming Telugu spy-thriller “Spyder” has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate and without cuts. The film is slated for worldwide release on September 27.

On the film’s official Twitter handle, it was posted on Monday that the film has been certified U/A.” ‘Spyder’ censor complete. Certified U/A. Also has unique distinction of no disclaimers and statutory warnings throughout the movie,” read the tweet. The film, according to a source from the film’s unit, has no drinking or smoking scenes. This is the team’s way of supporting anti-smoking and anti-drinking. Also Read: Spyder trailer: Mahesh Babu’s turn as a spy is damn stylish and promises to keep you on the edge of your seats

Directed by A.R Murugadoss, the film has been simultaneously made in Tamil as well. The Tamil version is yet to be certified. Only two weeks ago. the actor was welcomed in a grand event held in Chennai. Thousands of fans thronged to the venue to catch a glimpse of the prince of Tollywood. Mahesh Babu actually addressed the crowd in Tamil that was receiving with a roaring response. Along with launching the audio, AR Murugadoss and his co-stars spoke at length about their shooting experience on the sets of SPYDER.

In the film, Mahesh Babu plays an Intelligence Bureau officer. Said to be made on a lavish budget of approximately Rs. 120 crore, the film is based on bio-terrorism and features actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah as the antagonist. Rakul Preet Singh plays the leading lady.