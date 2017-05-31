Mahesh Babu’s SPYder teaser pushed to tomorrow as a mark of respect for the late Dasari Narayana Rao

In the wake of Dasrai Narayana Rao’s death, the makers of SPYder have decided to postpone the much awiated teaser by a day. The AR Murugadoss– Mahesh Babu film was to launch its teaser at 5pm today but it has now been postponed by a day as a mark of respect to veteran Dasari Narayana Rao’s death. SPYder is Mahesh Babu’s much awaited film after Brahotsavam. This film is touted to be a hi-fi acitoner. Producers claim this film will be an upgraded version of Thuppakki that was also directed by AR Murugadoss. Mahesh Babu will play an IPS officer in this film, a stylish, slick officer on an intense mission. This budget fo the film is reportedly more than Rs 100 crore. In fact the team had headed to Vietnam to shoot a special action sequence. Also Read: Spyder first look: Mahesh Babu oozes charm and sex appeal in this AR Murugadoss spy thriller

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah who will play the lead antagonist. Harris Jayaraj will be composing the music for this actioner. SPYder was to release on June 23 but then it was pushed to August. Before any possible clashes with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan could arise, the movie has now been pushed to September 29. This Dussehra, get ready for a fast-paced action packed flick! Interestingly, Judwaa starring Vraun Dhawan in a double role shares the same release date.

The first look of SPYder created quite the furor as Mahesh Babu’s stylish avatar had everyone talking. This is his most stylish avatar till date. Also, SPYder is a project to look out for as it marks the collaboration of two prominent personalities – Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss for the first time. We are excited and how!